Legalizing pot bill again dies in NH Senate
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton and standing, urges the Senate to support legalizing cannabis while Sens. Carrie Gendreau, R-Littleton, and Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, listen in to the debate.

The Senate voted, 14-10, to kill the bill.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The state Senate remained the burial ground for legalizing marijuana legislation Thursday as the Republican-led body rejected it over concerns this would lead to increased youth drug use, crime and mental health issues.

State Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said New Hampshire should be proud it is the only New England state where adults 21 and older cannot buy marijuana for recreational use.