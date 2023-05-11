CONCORD — The state Senate remained the burial ground for legalizing marijuana legislation Thursday as the Republican-led body rejected it over concerns this would lead to increased youth drug use, crime and mental health issues.
State Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown, said New Hampshire should be proud it is the only New England state where adults 21 and older cannot buy marijuana for recreational use.
“For those who say we are a drug prohibition island, I say we are a drug-free oasis,” Gannon said.
Supporters said the state is missing out on a share of millions in revenue that New Hampshire residents now spend buying cannabis in nearby states, and that it was time to admit the war on marijuana was a failure.
They accused opponents of falsely claiming marijuana is a gateway drug that if made legal would worsen the state’s opioid epidemic.
“Like alcohol prohibition a century ago, cannabis prohibition has been an abject failure,” said Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton.
The Senate’s 14-10 vote killed a bill (HB 639) that had passed with a bipartisan, 70% supermajority in the closely divided House of Representatives.
All Senate Republicans voted to kill the bill except for first-term Sen. Keith Murphy, R-Manchester, who supported it.
All Senate Democrats voted for the bill except for Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, D-Manchester, the longest-serving senator, who has consistently opposed it.
“The message this would say to our children is that marijuana is safe and could be used without harmful consequences and nothing could be further from the truth,” D’Allesandro said.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester was a prime author of the legislation along with Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn.
“The bottom line is that legalizing cannabis respects Granite Staters’ freedom, improves public safety, and is simply the right thing to do,” Wilhelm said. “If we are to continue our mantra of ‘live free,’ it’s time that we start living up to its promise.”
Osborne had said the bill is a House priority and its defeat could spell trouble for bills that individual senators want passed this year.
A broad coalition backed this year’s version, ranging from the liberal American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire to the conservative Americans for Prosperity.
Supporter: Don’t give up
ACLU-N.H. Policy Director Frank Knaack urged supporters to keep the cause alive by attaching the issue to other bills in the closing weeks of the 2023 session.
“We call on lawmakers in both chambers to use the rest of the legislative session to find a way to make 2023 the year the Granite State finally legalizes marijuana — because our war on marijuana undermines community safety, wastes taxpayer dollars, and ruins lives,” Knaack said in a statement.
As crafted, the bill would impose a 12.5% state tax on the wholesale price or the finished product sold in retail outlets across the state.
Voters in a city or town could decide to “opt out” of hosting either a retail store, manufacturing plant or a farm that cultivated legal cannabis.
Half of the state’s profit after administrative costs would go to the Education Trust Fund to support state aid to public schools.
Another 30% would go toward the state’s nearly $6 billion unfunded liability in its pension system and the other 20% for substance abuse and other programs in the Department of Health and Human Services.
The bill gives the State Liquor Commission $15 million in the first two years of start-up to enforce the legal sale and monitor how all cannabis is grown and sold.
Sen. Denise Ricciardi, R-Bedford, maintained that if this became law, illegal drug dealers would flood the state with lower-cost cannabis including some laced with more dangerous, addictive drugs.
“This is a segue to the illicit black market to come in and undercut and cause more harm, more addiction and more death,” Ricciardi said.
Sen. Shannon Chandley, D-Amherst, said the responsible state regulation in the bill was why she supported it because this would ensure all marijuana legally sold is safe and not tainted.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester ended her long opposition to legalizing marijuana while admitting it was a difficult decision for her.
“It’s our job when we get elected to grapple with these tough issues, to weigh the facts the best we can individually,” said Soucy.
”Competing facts”
As Soucy stated, the 90-minute debate was one of “competing facts” with both sides citing research that came to opposite conclusions.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, cited a Journal of American Medicine report that concluded frequent use of cannabis by youths could lead to a decline of 8 points in IQ by “mid-adulthood.”
“Now is not the appropriate time to divert our attention away from addressing the pressing challenges posed by the (opioid) drug crisis,” Bradley said after the vote.
Whitley said studies conclude youth drug use and crime have not gone up in the 21 states that have legalized marijuana.
“Cannabis legalization will not increase crime; let’s look at the data and look at the facts,” Whitley said.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, countered with her own view.
“Youth have been desensitized to marijuana due to adult complacency,” Carson said.