CONCORD — The nation’s first-ever, state-run monopoly to buy, market and sell recreational marijuana to adults age 21 and older survived its final test in the New Hampshire House of Representatives Thursday.
But the dangerously-close, 169-156, vote on final passage for the bill (HB 1598) is an ominous sign now that it heads to the state Senate, where Republican and Democratic leaders have come out in opposition.
Only six weeks ago, the House had endorsed it by nearly a veto-proof majority, 235-119.
Rep. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said the legislation would lead to some of the most significant property tax relief in recent history.
“This is your chance, other than gas taxes, there is nothing more our constituents want from us than property tax relief,” Abbas said.
Over time, however, Abbas made many concessions to hold together a fragile coalition that included some liberal Democrats and libertarian-minded Republicans.
His original plan was to give 90% of net profit in property tax cuts; now it’s down to 50%.
Abbas called for setting aside $25 million for substance abuse programs; now it’s down to 10% of profit or $25 million, whichever is less.
Other constituencies in recent days being dealt in on the legal pot profit are aid to state retirement system (30%), public safety training and enforcement (5%) and child behavioral health services (5%).
“This is a win across the board for all citizens of New Hampshire,” said Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton.
The House finished badly split on the topic, Republicans backing it, 92-83, and Democrats for it by just a 76-73 margin.
Concern over medical pot shops
Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey, said, while well-intentioned, the bill needed work and risked the future of the nonprofit, Alternative Treatment Centers that provide marijuana to patients with medically-eligible conditions.
“This sets up a legalization structure that is unlikely to work,” Ames said.
Under the plan, the State Liquor Commission would open 10 or more retail stores in different locations than its 70 existing liquor stores.
SLC Chairman Joseph Mollica recently said a $30 million annual profit was likely made smaller because the House took one popular product off the store shelves.
The state retail marijuana stores will not be selling marijuana edibles or “cannabis–infused” items such as brownies, gummies or beverages.
Although they wouldn’t sell edibles to the general public, under the bill, the state marijuana stores would be able to market them to customers in the medical marijuana program.
Several opponents said this could put the ATCs out of business.
The bill permits these nonprofit ATCs to create a for-profit subsidiary to cultivate and sell their own marijuana to the state liquor agency for recreational sale.
Rep. Max Abramson, R-Seabrook, tried to strip the bill of the state-run monopoly and allow any private business to get into the field.
Abramson said limited, state-run stores could be overrun with customers.
“Who’s going to stand in line two hours to buy weed?” Abramson asked rhetorically.
The House rejected his idea, 257-77.