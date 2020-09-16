Legislators failed to override any of Gov. Chris Sununu’s vetoes this year, after debates that followed well-worn contours. Many of the bills were similar to those Sununu vetoed and the Legislature failed to override in 2019.
The state House and Senate both considered vetoed bills on workers’ issues, including a bill that would have raised New Hampshire’s minimum wage to $10 per hour, and another that would have created a paid family and medical leave program — both nearly identical to bills Sununu vetoed in 2019.
State Sen. Dan Feltes (D-Concord) is making paid leave and minimum wage central issues in his campaign against Sununu, and used the vetoes to draw a contrast between himself and Sununu.
"This year, in the middle of a global pandemic, Sununu vetoed over one-third of the bills sent to his desk, many helping working families, frontline workers, and small businesses," Feltes said in a statement Wednesday.
The state House of Representatives sustained Sununu's veto of the paid family and medical leave bill, HB 712.
On Wednesday, paid leave proponent Brian Sullivan (D-Grantham) compared the funding mechanism to workers’ compensation, but in a veto statement, Sununu called paid leave a tax.
Rep. Jack Flanagan (R-Brookline) criticized the bill because it was partisan.
In an August statement, House Minority Leader Dick Hinch (R-Merrimack) said he was frustrated to see a paid leave bill so similar to the one that failed in 2019.
"Republican actions last year made it clear that we will not support this plan, and Democrats sending a nearly identical bill to the Governor’s desk shows they were not serious about getting something passed," Hinch said.
In arguing Wednesday against raising minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $10 starting in 2021, Max Abramson (R-Seabrook) said he worried a higher minimum wage would result in job loss. He predicted thousands of people would seek unemployment benefits, and retail and hospitality businesses would suffer.
Abramson said he supported higher wages, but opposed legislating a higher minimum wage. Instead, he said, the next time New Hampshire has a budget surplus, the state should cut business taxes, in hopes that business owners will use the money they would have paid the state to pay workers more.
Brian Sullivan (D-Grantham) said the minimum wage in the five other New England states is higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.
“To my knowledge, the economic sky has not fallen in any of our neighboring New England states," Sullivan said.
Renewable energy bills fall short
The Legislature sustained Sununu's vetoes of a pair of bills related to "net metering," or the practice of selling energy from installations like rooftop solar panels back to the power company.
Kenneth Wells (D-Andover) compared net metering to selling extra tomatoes from your garden, and argued for the bill for its free enterprise merits.
“The veto effectively prevents free markets from working,” said Rep. Howard Moffett (D-Canterbury), adding that renewable energy programs could create high-paying jobs in New Hampshire.
But free-market advocates were not convinced, including Andrew Cline of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy.
“Innovation is already making solar energy economically competitive with fossil fuels," Cline said in a Wednesday statement after Sununu's vetoes of the net metering bills were sustained. "Solar businesses don’t need a subsidy from electricity ratepayers, who already pay among the highest electric rates in the nation.”
Bob Giuda (R-Warren) also supported Sununu's vetoes of the net metering bills.
“I have supported clean energy initiatives when it makes sense for hard working Granite Staters but these bills would have hurt families who already struggle to put food on the table," Giuda said Wednesday. "I applaud the Senate for upholding Governor Sununu’s veto and pushing back against rising energy costs.”
State Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said he had hoped Democrats would cede some ground, and come to a compromise on renewable energy issues, as the state Senate prepared to sustain another veto of a renewable energy-related bill. SB 124 would have expanded the renewable energy portfolio standards for electric utilities.
“I don’t think there’s anybody in this room who’s fought longer and harder for renewable energy than I have,” Bradley said. “But I’ve always tried to balance the need for renewable energy with the costs of that energy.”
He raised his voice to ask when Democrats would compromise on renewable energy.
“We have to figure out how to get to yes,” Bradley said.”