CONCORD — The two branches of the New Hampshire Legislature agreed Thursday to keep negotiating several bills that remain in dispute during the closing weeks of the 2023 legislative session.
Conference committees made up of equal numbers of House and Senate members will meet in the next week to try and hammer out compromises on a range of issues from bail reform and landfill setbacks to the installation of game cameras on private property.
A bill (HB 315) to ban the so-called gay panic defense in violent criminal cases got hung up Thursday when state Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, questioned if the bill goes too far.
As crafted, the legislation aims to do away with the right of a criminal defendant to claim someone’s gender or gender identity provoked them to violence.
Lynn, a retired Supreme Court chief justice, questioned if the language would do away with any offender’s right to ask a judge or jury to mitigate a crime or sentence due to provocation unrelated to gender bias.
“This could have bad, unintended consequences,” Lynn said.
Rep. Shaun Filiault, I-Keene and the bill’s prime sponsor, said Maine, Rhode Island and half a dozen other states have adopted similar laws and not encountered conflicts with how courts implemented them.
House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee Chairman Terry Roy, R-Deerfield, said the prudent thing is to have a conference committee take a second look at the language.
“Let’s take the time that it will be signed, it will go into law and there will be no unintended consequence,” Roy said.
The House agreed, voting 199-175, to send the bill on for further negotiation.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, is hoping to convince lawmakers to pass bail reform that would compel holding accused, violent offenders for at least 36 hours until they could see a judge about bail.
Bradley put himself on the Senate negotiating team on this issue and tacked it onto an unrelated bill to expand the number of health care providers who can prescribe medical marijuana to eligible patients (HB 610).
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said the proposed bail reform could cost taxpayers up to $5 million over the next three years as it could require hiring four more judges and support staff.
“They are trying to impose their will on the House,” Meuse said of the Senate, noting a House panel has retained bail reform bills to do further work on them this summer and fall.
House Republican leaders agreed with Meuse that the original bill was important, and that they would not give the Senate bail reform to get it.
County Commission district plan hits pothole
A move by House Republicans failed to get the House to embrace carving up the Strafford County Commission into three separate districts.
All three commissioners, who are Democrats, are elected countywide.
State Rep. Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, said the current election method denies the voters in small towns equal representation on the county administrative body.
“If you are not a city in the county, you are almost considered second-class citizens,” Turcotte said.
Opponents said no one sought this change when the Legislature last year redistricted all election districts to comply with changes from the 2020 Census.
Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, noted the proposed districts would force two Democratic incumbents, George Magleras of Dover and Deanna Rollo of Rollinsford, to run against one another while creating a new, GOP-dominated district.
“This is a highly political redistricting effort that would end this historic session on a very partisan effort,” Grassie charged.
The House voted, 188-185, against passing this Senate-passed bill (HB 75) outright. Instead, it voted, 188-186, to form a conference committee to keep the idea barely alive.
House Deputy Speaker Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, had to break a tie to revive an omnibus energy bill (HB 281) that changes five different laws.
Rep. Kat McGhee, D-Hollis, called it a “monster” that GOP legislative leaders created to try and sneak through controversial changes such as getting rid of a report utilities must file that outlines their “least cost” resource plans.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess and Keene Mayor George Hansel had lobbied for a separate and popular provision to allow communities to create their own power generation known as net metering projects on lands just outside municipal boundaries.
Smith’s vote gave the bill a 179-178 edge to go on for further negotiations.
Other conference committees will meet next week over a $150,000 state study into the proper setbacks from water supplies for future landfill sites (SB 61) and whether to give private property owners the power to decide whether hunting cameras are allowed on the premises (SB 14).