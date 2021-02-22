CONCORD -- A stinging legislative performance audit said the State Liquor Commission’s licensing and enforcement arm lacked controls to prevent waste, fraud and abuse, and it failed to effectively police illegal shipments of alcohol.
The 368-page audit made 47 specific findings of improper practices with more than 370 recommendations for reform in the commission's Division of Enforcement and Licensing.
The report said many inadequate or improper practices had been identified in previous audits, going back to 1994, but the commission had often ignored them.
“We have long noted numerous management controls did not provide sufficient assurances against waste, fraud, and abuse,” the audit said.
“We identified some deficiencies which were either unresolved or ineffectively resolved and reemerged, sometimes repeatedly over decades.”
State Liquor Commission Chairman Joseph Mollica said the audit raised valid concerns.
Prior to the audit, Mollica said, the commission was already working to address many of the concerns with plans to create its own internal audit and compliance unit.
In his written response, Mollica said it would take “five to seven years” to make the necessary changes that include trying to regain the national accreditation the division allowed to lapse after 2014.
Mollica suggested the improper management stemmed from a lack of attention while the commission dealt with massive growth.
Alcohol sales grew 54% and the division’s licensing and permit revenue grew 43% since 2009, the last time the division faced a performance audit, Mollica said.
“In light of this unprecedented growth, the commission acknowledges that its internal controls and procedures need to be strategically assessed and refined to appropriately manage the risks associated with the commission's operations,” Mollica said.
The commission disagreed with the audit’s recommendation the Legislature should increase its oversight.
In 2009, the Legislature made the state-run liquor business an “enterprise fund,” which freed it from some of the financial reviews that other state agencies must undergo.
Direct shipping slammed
The audit was highly critical of the Direct Shipper Program that in 2018 allowed 77,000 shipments of “hard to find” alcohol brands -- worth $23 million -- to come in from outside New Hampshire.
The state collected nearly $1 million in permit fees on these shipments, but the audit said the commission failed to properly police these sales.
“The division could not determine what type and amount of alcoholic beverages were being directly shipped to in-state consumers —including licensees, unlicensed businesses, and individual citizens — and consequently had no way to verify whether direct-shipper taxes paid reflected actual shipments,” the audit said.
State law limits such shipments to any one consumer to 60 bottles a year. But the audit found one consumer in received at least 563 bottles in 2018, and that 1,425 -- or 4% -- of all customers received more than the legal limit.
There were 10 direct shippers who illegally shipped nearly 5,000 bottles into the state during 2018, the audit said; four had already been on a list of shippers not allowed to do business here due to past violations or improper practices.
Another dozen liquor license holders, without permission to receive these shipments, nonetheless got at least 200 bottles apiece in 2018, the audit added.
During the two-year audit period, 41% of liquor license holders did not have a required regulatory visit from a state inspector.
The audit also said the division often placed checks from those applying for short-duration liquor licenses in a drawer or safe, some for more than 500 days, when rules required all checks of $500 or more had to be deposited immediately.