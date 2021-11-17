Five grassroots New Hampshire Republican committees have passed a resolution calling for a special legislative session to enact laws blocking federal vaccine mandates.
Republican committees in several other counties are lining up to do the same, said Gilmanton resident Dr. David Strang, who has been spearheading the effort. They are also passing resolutions calling for an investigation into arrests of anti-vaccine mandate advocates at the October Executive Council meeting, Strang said.
Most resolutions, which have no force of law, are passing unanimously, he said.
Strang, a semi-retired emergency room physician, said a special legislative session would send a message that the Republican governor and Legislature are taking concerns about the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates seriously.
And legislation could pass before the Jan. 4 deadline for vaccines for health care workers, federal contractors and employers with 100 or more workers.
“In Florida the governor has already called for a special session; that's real gubernatorial leadership,” Strang said.
An email sent to Gov. Chris Sununu’s spokesman was not immediately returned. In New Hampshire, the governor has the ability to call a special session with the advice of the Executive Council.
The resolutions come as issues surrounding mandates are starting to divide Republicans
On Tuesday, Republicans on the House Education Committee pushed through a proposal to prohibit any organization or employer from mandating vaccines.
Sununu has labeled as Communism any effort by the state to prohibit private-sector employers from mandating vaccination; the Republican governor opposes the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate.
The wording in the resolution passed by Belknap County opposes federal vaccine mandates.
Belknap County Republicans passed the resolutions last week unanimously. The chairman of the group, state Rep. Norman Silber, R-Gilford, said members felt so strongly about the special session resolution that they signed it, just like the signatories to the Declaration of Independence.
Silber stressed that Sununu has already said he opposes the federal vaccine mandates.
“We’re saying OK, put up. It’s time to put up,” Silber said.
Strang said Republican committees in Belknap, Carroll and Sullivan counties and the Mount Washington Valley have passed both resolutions; Strafford County has only adopted the special session resolution.
Committees in Merrimack County take it up Wednesday and in Coos County on Thursday.
Committees in the state’s two largest counties -- Hillsborough and Rockingham -- have not scheduled such meetings, but Strang said they are coming.