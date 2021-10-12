Local zoning restrictions are making New Hampshire one of the nation’s most expensive states for home ownership, according to the report of a pro-free enterprise think tank.
The Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy calls Tuesday for relaxing municipal limits on development, and for the Legislature to adopt a regulatory compensation law which could allow homeowners to sue and win monetary awards because restrictions harmed their property values.
“Widely available measures show that New Hampshire is one of the most restrictive states in the country for residential development,” the report said. “By suppressing building, land-use regulations drive up the price of housing as demand rises. Removing or relaxing these regulations would allow prices to rise more gradually.”
These restrictions range from minimum lot sizes and required setbacks to caps on building permits.
Joel Sorens, director of the Center for Ethics in Society at Saint Anselm College, authored the report, which he is to present today [Tuesday ]at an event in the DoubleTree by Hilton in Manchester.
The report includes one of the first-ever rankings of all towns and cities on the level of restrictive housing regulations.
Income-wealthier communities along the Seacoast and Upper Valley dominated the 10 most restrictive:
1. New Castle
2. Rye
3. Portsmouth
4. Newington
5. New London
6. Hanover
7. North Hampton
8. Moultonborough
9. Hampton Falls
10. Waterville Valley
Others that made the top 20 included Meredith (14th), Seabrook (15th), Exeter (18th), Salem (19th) and Newfields (20th), the hometown of both Gov. Chris Sununu and U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan.
By contrast, the least restrictive housing communities lie in what the author called the “inland Appalachian (Trail) belt of New Hampshire,” which runs from western Cheshire County to the North Country.
Eight of the 10 least restrictive communities were in Coos County, including Berlin (6th) and Colebrook (8th).
By contrast, the urban cities of Nashua (33rd) and Manchester (53rd) ranked in the top 25% of those with the most restrictions among all 221 communities.
School-aged children
In the report, Sorens said many towns put restrictions in place out of concerns that too-permissive zoning would attract more families with children, which could lead to higher local property taxes.
“However, the other side of the home-building equation is that new home construction leads to substantial growth in the tax base, relieving the tax burden on the rest of the town,” the report said.
“Moreover, school populations are falling across most of the state, and so adding more children would not necessarily require more spending. So the ‘fiscal’ motivation for restricting home-building does not make much sense today.”
The author maintains these policies contribute to New Hampshire’s relatively low population growth, as working families can’t find affordable places to own or rent and many young people leave the state in search of cheaper housing.
The report contends local officials also adopted restrictions in response to neighboring towns taking similar steps.
“In other words, municipal land-use regulation in New Hampshire looks like a kind of ‘arms race.’ When one town tightens, others are also provoked to tighten so that they don’t get a disproportionate share of new housing construction,” Sorens wrote.
“As a result, all towns end up with less construction and stricter regulations than they really want.”
Arizona and Florida have adopted the most aggressive laws that permit homeowners to sue for damagesover zoning restrictions.
Gov. Sununu created a commission which recommended several moves legislators should take to make the cost to build new housing more affordable.
The only ones to survive were modest changes such as creating a housing appeals board and, in 2017, requiring all communities to permit “accessory dwellings” such as in-law apartments.
At today’s conference in Manchester, Sarah Marchant, Nashua’s director of economic development, and Ben Frost, managing director of policy and public affairs at the New Hampshire Housing Finance Agency, join Sorens in a panel discussion moderated by Andrew Cline, president of the Josiah Bartlett Center.