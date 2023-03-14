Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at ACLU-NH and recipient of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Award, speaks at at award ceremony in October. Bissonette will participate in a panel discussion about the First Amendment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, 2 White St. Concord.
The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides for the “right of the people to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” But what does that mean and how does it work?
From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New England First Amendment Coalition are celebrating Sunshine Week with an expert panel discussion: Keeping the Light On: Holding Government Accountable.
This event will be held at the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, 2 White St. Concord.
Hosted annually in celebration of Sunshine Week, this panel will examine the values of open and responsive government and how we all play a role. The conversation, moderated by Casey McDermott, reporter and editor at New Hampshire Public Radio, will feature Gilles Bissonnette, legal director, ACLU, New Hampshire; the Honorable N. William Delker, Justice, New Hampshire Superior Court; Emily Gray Rice, city solicitor, city of Manchester, and Gregory V. Sullivan, Malloy & Sullivan, a First Amendment Law specialist and board member of both host organizations.
This event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required at loebschool.org.
Sunshine Week is a national initiative supported by the American Society of News Editors to educate the public about the importance of open government and the dangers of excessive and unnecessary secrecy. You can learn more about the co-hosts of this New Hampshire event at loebschool.org and nefac.org.