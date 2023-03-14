FIrst Amendment Award winner
Gilles Bissonnette, legal director at ACLU-NH and recipient of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Award, speaks at at award ceremony in October. Bissonette will participate in a panel discussion about the First Amendment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Warren B. Rudman Center for Justice, Leadership & Public Service at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, 2 White St. Concord.

 BRITTANY GRIMES/UNION LEADER/FILE

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution provides for the “right of the people to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” But what does that mean and how does it work?

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New England First Amendment Coalition are celebrating Sunshine Week with an expert panel discussion: Keeping the Light On: Holding Government Accountable.