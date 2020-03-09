Fred Baybutt, the owner of the Roxbury ski and snow tube area Granite Gorge, is claiming victory after the state dropped $24,000 in fines because of a change in the law.
“It’s kind of an unfortunate loophole,” said Kerry Barnsley, an attorney with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (DES) who recommended the fines.
Baybutt operated a summer camp at Granite Gorge that DES shut down in 2018 over safety concerns. The case resulted in two lawsuits and the $24,000 in fines for multiple alleged violations, but now those fines are no longer on the table.
Barnsley said a new state law changed which government entity oversees and licenses summer camps as of Jan. 1 of this year. While summer camps had been under the authority of DES, starting in January they started coming under the authority of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). DES no longer has the authority to fine Baybutt over the 2018 violations, and DHHS cannot fine him for the violations since its authority started on Jan. 1 and does not extend back to 2018, Barnsley said.
“I checked with the Department of Justice and we have no authority to impose fines for those violations,” Barnsley said.
Baybutt said in an email that the fact the state had to drop the fines is vindication for his business. He did not address a question about the apparent loophole.
“While Granite Gorge will not be running a summer camp in the future, we want the public to know Granite Gorge summer camp had great people and ran an excellent, safe program,” Baybutt wrote. “The summer camp was falsely accused and is now 100 percent vindicated.”
Barnsley said the state only got involved in 2018 because there were alleged safety issues putting children at risk of harm.
“Certainly there was wrongdoing there, that’s why the department took the license in 2018,” Barnsley said.
Complaints about the camp started coming into the state soon after the camp opened in June of 2018, according to DES documents. Campers were allegedly swimming without lifeguards, and campers were found to be suffering from sunburns and heat exhaustion, according to one parent complaint.
A state inspection at the camp on July 3 found violations, and it found that the camp had two directors, a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old. Baybutt was given time to correct the issues, and he reportedly hired a 36-year-old to be the director for the camp. On July 27, state officials found out the new director had quit, and a new complaint was sent in about the campers being allowed to play in a river while watched by two counselors under the age of 18.
“The complainant was also concerned for the health and safety of the children at Granite Gorge camp asserting that there was a bee’s nest at the camp that had not been removed, and that there was an open well shaft at the camp, covered only by rotting boards,” the violation letter states.
That’s when DES officials moved to have the camp shut down.
Nelson's Nichole Hutchins, a mother of four, sued Baybutt in small claims court seeking a $2,100 refund. Baybutt responded by suing her for $10,000 for complaining to the state and the press about the conditions at the camp.
Judge James Gleason ruled after a hearing in the 8th Circuit Court in Keene that Baybutt was not entitled to the $10,000 as his defamation claim lacked credible proof. Gleason did rule that Baybutt did not have to pay the $2,100 refund to Hutchins, as the contract she signed included a cancellation policy that governed refunds.
Last year, the property was scheduled for auction but Baybutt managed to secure funding to keep the business. He said Monday Granite Gorge will keep going, though not as a summer camp.
“Going forward, Granite Gorge will continue to provide a safe, fun and exciting product to the public as we have done so now for the past seventeen years,” Baybutt wrote.