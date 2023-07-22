One four-term governor to another, Hopkinton Democrat John Lynch has some advice for Newfields Republican Chris Sununu: Find something else you enjoy doing, because when it’s over, you are going to miss it.
“My simple advice is pick a few things you want to do the day after you stop being governor, because you will go through a transition,” Lynch said.
Lynch and Sununu are the only members, alive or dead, of an exclusive club — those who served as New Hampshire governor for four terms.
“In hindsight, I should have spent a little bit of time thinking about some activities to keep me busy, and I didn’t do that,” Lynch said.
Lynch, 70, revealed for the first time in an interview last week how he initially struggled after leaving office in January 2013.
“It’s scary when you go from a packed schedule every day, and all of sudden you look at that schedule for the next day and there is nothing on it,” said Lynch, a successful CEO before becoming one of the most popular governors in New Hampshire history.
“It’s hard to deal with that. I went through what other governors have gone through, that same withdrawal, because I have talked to several about it.”
Like Sununu’s, Lynch’s tenure was a whirlwind.
Sununu dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, which for nearly two years dominated his every waking moment.
Lynch fought the attempted closing of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and dealt with three 100-year floods, a deadly tornado and a winter ice storm that left almost half the state in the dark and hundreds of homeowners without power in bone-chilling conditions for several weeks.
Then there was the financial crisis of 2008, which forced Lynch and the Legislature to make painful spending cuts, including state worker layoffs.
“It was a busy, busy eight years and during those eight years I had a 24/7 schedule that kept me with people all the time,” Lynch said. “I loved the job of governor, but what happens after the new governor is sworn in? Everything absolutely stops. You look around and think, ‘Now what?’”
In an exchange with reporters last week, Sununu, 48, admitted knowing he likely will experience some of that same regret.
“I’m totally at peace with this decision, but I know after I’m out, there are going to be days when I think, ‘”Wow, I miss doing that.’ This has been the job of a lifetime for me,” Sununu said.
Lynch: Timing is right
Lynch likes Sununu’s timing.
“I think he made the right decision. You should leave when your personal stock price is high, and not when it is falling,” said Lynch, an experienced and successful financial investor. “Politics is such a fickle profession, and you want to leave when people want you to stay, and not when people want you to leave.”
Lynch always waved off any interest in federal office. He shakes his head at so many members of Congress from both parties holding onto their jobs into their 80s and beyond.
“There is something in the air or the water in Washington that affects so many of them into believing they have to stay down there forever,” Lynch said. “I’ll never understand that.”
Lynch is grateful to Dartmouth College for throwing him a career lifeline when he left office. In 2013, he was awarded the Perkins Bass Fellowship, named after another former governor.
For a year, Lynch taught courses at Dartmouth’s Rockefeller Center and gave lectures at the Tuck Business School.
That led him to create a Tuck Business School course that became one of the most popular electives for MBA students, titled “The CEO Experience.”
The course was such a favorite in New England higher education circles that three years ago his MBA alma mater, the Harvard Business School, lured him away to teach it at its Cambridge campus.
Lynch said the course looks at the similarities and differences in succeeding and failing as the boss in public and private sectors.
Lynch is the perfect instructor. Before becoming governor, he was CEO of Knoll Inc., a national furniture maker that under his leadership went from $50 million in annual losses to yearly profits of $240 million.
“We look at the turnarounds of Gillette, American Express, the recovery of Knoll, but also public challenges like Hurricane Katrina for President George W. Bush, Rudy Giuliani and 9/11, President Jack Kennedy and the Bay of Pigs,” Lynch said.
The former governor also is able to attract some heavy-hitting guest speakers, including the founders of Keurig and former governor and former U.S. Sen. Judd Gregg, one of the authors of federal legislation that helped the U.S. recover from the financial meltdown of 2008.
Lynch said he’s confident Sununu will find his footing outside the corner office.
“He has all kinds of possibilities; he’s a young guy. He could stay in the public sector or go back to the private sector and be very successful,” Lynch said. “He’s a great communicator, and that’s so important.
“I teach my students, to be a great leader you have to be a great communicator. It’s so important, because people want to know what is going on, and if you don’t tell them, they may never know.”
... and pickleball
Leaving office allowed Lynch to spend more time with his wife, Susan, and their three children, though he is still proud to have coached the Hopkinton baseball team of his only son, Hayden, while he was governor.
Today, the Lynches are grandparents of two, with a third on the way via daughter Julia.
The ex-governor and his wife, a pediatrician, stay fit with long bicycle rides, which have taken them along the entire rail trail network in New Hampshire.
This former diehard hockey player also keeps the inches off with hearty games of pickleball.
A few days a week in good weather, you’ll find Lynch on the outdoor courts at Rolfe Park in Concord. When it rains, he’s playing indoors at the Steeplegate Mall or the Concord Community Center.
“When we were growing up, you would see your parents at 60 and say, ‘Wow, are they old.’ Now 60 is like the old 40,” Lynch said.
On life after being governor, he said, “Think hard about what comes next, because you’ve got another 20, 30 years of living and you want to make it count, right?”