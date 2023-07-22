Lynch won't run again
Buy Now

With his wife Dr. Susan Lynch at his side, Gov. John Lynch announces he will not seek a fifth term in a speech in Manchester in September 2011.

 Bob LaPree/Union Leader File

One four-term governor to another, Hopkinton Democrat John Lynch has some advice for Newfields Republican Chris Sununu: Find something else you enjoy doing, because when it’s over, you are going to miss it.

“My simple advice is pick a few things you want to do the day after you stop being governor, because you will go through a transition,” Lynch said.

John Lynch

John Lynch, seen here in 2015, was the first New Hampshire governor to serve four terms. He decided against seeking a fifth term in 2011. “You want to leave when people want you to stay,” he said last week, “and not when people want you to leave.”