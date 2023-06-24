AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate voted 22-12 along party lines Wednesday to create a statewide paid family and medical leave program. Gov. Janet Mills is still deciding whether to support the measure.

If passed by the House and signed into law by the governor, the program would place a new tax on most employers and employees to pay for a program that compensates workers for as much as 12 weeks of leave from their jobs. Workers could qualify for paid leave to take care of newborns, elderly family members, for their own illness and a few other qualifying reasons.