One of the two Maine officeholders whose names were on leaked membership rolls of a far-right group tied to the Capitol riots of Jan. 6, 2021, said Wednesday that he joined it years ago and left without meeting any members.

The far-right Oath Keepers were the subject of a report released Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League, a civil rights group that found more than 500 officeholders, law enforcement and active-duty military members on a 38,000-person roll that was hacked from the militia group and leaked online in 2021.