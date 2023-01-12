CONCORD — State Senate leaders said Manchester, Concord and Hampstead are the leading contenders for the site of a smaller replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center for troubled juveniles in Manchester.

Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the replacement center could go either on the SYSC property in Manchester, somewhere in Concord or on the grounds of Hampstead Hospital, which the state bought from private owners last year.