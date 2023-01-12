CONCORD — State Senate leaders said Manchester, Concord and Hampstead are the leading contenders for the site of a smaller replacement for the Sununu Youth Services Center for troubled juveniles in Manchester.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said the replacement center could go either on the SYSC property in Manchester, somewhere in Concord or on the grounds of Hampstead Hospital, which the state bought from private owners last year.
Ultimately, Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council would make the final decision on a location, she said.
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said he intends to offer an amendment to ensure that the state, not a private owner, runs the treatment center, which would have 12 beds with the capacity to expand to 18 if necessary.
The Senate Judiciary and Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday took testimony on a bill (SB 1) to delay by 20 months the planned closing of the Sununu Center.
Current law requires the center to close by March 1 but Sununu, state agency heads and legislative leaders said that’s not possible.
Legislative talks to extend the date broke down last spring. State officials incidents of violence increased as a result, because the state struggled to staff the complex in the face of an imminent plan to close it down.
SB 1 would push the closure date out to Nov. 1, 2024, with the governor able to extend that for up to a year, with the approval of the Legislative Fiscal Committee.
Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, and Carson offered a rewrite of the bill that he said has the backing of House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and GOP leaders.
Hampstead could be frontrunner
In a sign that the large Hampstead property could become the frontrunner, Edwards said the design of a new center should try to maximize taxpayer savings through "co-location" access to other state services, such as shared manpower, warehouse, laundry and dining facilities.
“These were huge cost drivers for how we got to a $13 million annual budget,” Edwards said of the Sununu Center, which doesn’t share any of its services with other state programs.
But Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead, said she was concerned when Division of Children, Youth and Families Director Joe Ribsam said no officials in the three contending communities have been told about the state’s thinking.
“There has not been conversations about that yet,” Ribsam said. “We are still in the process of making sure we are going to be able to build this building anywhere.”
Birdsell noted it took the state nearly a year to sign a memorandum of understanding that makes clear the state police would be the lead agency for disturbances at the state-owned Hampstead Hospital, which is being converted to a behavioral health complex for young people.
“This is being fast-tracked and we need to make sure everything is in place wherever we decide to put this facility,” Birdsell said.
Bradley offered another amendment that directs the Department of Health and Human Services to create a payment in lieu of property taxes (PILOT) with the host city or town for this center “to the extent practicable.”
“This has to be a collaboration. If there is a reasonable request for safety enhancements, if there are costs the host community are potentially going to have, there should be a negotiation on a PILOT,” Bradley said.
The Sununu Youth Services Center opened in 1993 with more than 140 beds, but the number of juveniles there has fallen steadily in the past decade.
Most recently, the SYSC has averaged 12 juveniles, though the number fluctuates. It was up to 16 in October and down to five in November, Ribsam said.
The pending bill would direct the state to hire an architect for the new center by March 1, with a $15 million budget for construction.