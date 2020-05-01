State House majority leader Steve Shurtleff asked Rep. Richard Komi (D-Manchester) to resign Friday, over a statement Komi made on Twitter.
The tweet, which Komi later deleted, said he thought the woman who alleges former Vice President Joe Biden sexually assaulted her, would have to have consented to the encounter, based on Komi's understanding of the female anatomy.
Shurtleff asked Komi to resign, and state Democratic party chair Ray Buckley said in a Friday evening statement he supported Shurtleff's request.
Reached Friday, Komi confirmed Shurtleff had asked him to resign. Komi said he had made a decision, but declined to tell the Union Leader what he would do, because he had not yet told Shurtleff of his decision.
Komi is serving his first term in the state house.