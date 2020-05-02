A first-term state representative has resigned over a statement made on Twitter about the woman accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault.
The tweet, which Rep. Richard Komi later deleted, said he thought the woman who alleges Biden sexually assaulted her, would have to have consented to the encounter, based on Komi’s understanding of the female anatomy.
State House speaker Steve Shurtleff asked Rep. Richard Komi (D-Manchester) to resign Friday.
“I am appalled by Representative Komi’s comments," Shurtleff said in a Friday statement. "They were dismissive and hurtful to survivors of sexual assault across the Granite State and across the country. The comments are not fitting for the New Hampshire House of Representatives and immediately upon learning of them I called him and asked Representative Komi to resign his seat.”
State Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said in a Friday evening statement he supported Shurtleff’s request.
Komi sent his letter of resignation to Shurtleff late Friday. He had been serving his first term in the state legislature, and endorsed Biden's campaign for president in July 2019.