Manchester development firm preferred buyer for Laconia state parcel
The Executive Council will consider Wednesday selling for $21.5 million this former Laconia State School property to a Manchester firm that seeks to build nearly 1,900 units and a convention center/hotel complex on the 217-acre parcel.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

CONCORD — State officials are recommending a Manchester-based, commercial redevelopment firm purchase the former Laconia State School property overlooking Lake Winnisquam for $21.5 million to convert it into nearly 1,900 residential housing units.

The Executive Council on Wednesday will take up a proposed purchase and sale of the 217-acre parcel with Legacy of Laconia LLC, a newly formed business led by Robynne Alexander who manages Infinite Equities Group of 955 Goffs Falls Rd. in Manchester.