The Executive Council will consider Wednesday selling for $21.5 million this former Laconia State School property to a Manchester firm that seeks to build nearly 1,900 units and a convention center/hotel complex on the 217-acre parcel.
CONCORD — State officials are recommending a Manchester-based, commercial redevelopment firm purchase the former Laconia State School property overlooking Lake Winnisquam for $21.5 million to convert it into nearly 1,900 residential housing units.
The Executive Council on Wednesday will take up a proposed purchase and sale of the 217-acre parcel with Legacy of Laconia LLC, a newly formed business led by Robynne Alexander who manages Infinite Equities Group of 955 Goffs Falls Rd. in Manchester.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said the bid was the best option of four finalists and the public praised the concept of redevelopment plan outlined at a meeting last October.
“The few written comments received consisted primarily of constructive suggestions regarding certain aspects or components of the proposed development and included only two negative comments,” Arlinghaus wrote
At that time, officials did not disclose the identity of the preferred buyer.
After that session, Gov. Chris Sununu authorized state officials to seek to complete this purchase and sale agreement before the council Wednesday.
The development will include 340 single-family, duplex or triplex homes, half priced as “entry-level,” 108 condominiums, 500 apartments - 120 designated as “workforce housing” - and 350 townhouses.
The site will also have 360 units of independent living units for seniors along with 230 assisted care units.
The project will surely assist officials in the Lakes Region dealing with a shortage of affordable housing that besets the rest of the state, state officials said.
Along with housing, the project envisions also building a convention center that seats 1,000 people and a 250-room hotel with urgent care, childcare and pharmacy facilities on that site.
Half of the property will remain undeveloped and subject to current use taxation, officials said.
The state would net $20.4 million from the purchase with the CBRE, an international real estate firm, receiving $1.1 million or 5% as its commission for acting as the state’s agent that marketed the property over the past year.
The state has owned part of the property for 120 years which housed a state school for the developmentally disabled until its closure in January 1991.
Dealing with chronic overcrowding, lawmakers by the following October had approved converting part of the complex into a minimum-security prison.
The parcel has remained largely dormant since that prison closed for good in 2009.
This deal calls for the buyer to allow the Department of Safety and Lakes Region emergency partners to maintain a 911 Call Center until the state completes a replacement building on nearby state land.
Last month, the council approved using federal money to build that new 911 center.
Sununu insisted state could sell "for millions"
Arlinghaus said there are 30 buildings on the parcel, many of them decrepit, it will require environmental mediation due to the presence of lead paint, and needs testing for other contaminants such as radon and arsenic.
For years, many in the Legislature cast doubt on how much this property could fetch on the real estate market given its age and development challenges.
Sununu, the former general manager of the Waterville Valley Ski Resort, had long said it would sell “for millions.”
He pushed lawmakers in 2021 to give the governor and the council the sole authority to sell it.
According to its mission statement, this project is the essence of what the Infinite Equities Group looks to complete.
“We are an adaptive reuse and value-add commercial property redeveloper specializing in acquiring under performing real estate and with a proven system for increasing its performance and property values,” it stated.
“By working closely with the communities in which we invest, we are able to provide strong returns to our investor and equity partners by creating well-built, safe apartment homes in which tenants can take pride at affordable prices.”