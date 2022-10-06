The Manchester Police Dept. will use a federal grant to purchase technology that can within 60 seconds identification the location where gunshots are fired in the city. Here, a hole was found in a wood fence along with several shell casings outside 610 Grove St. where a juvenile was shot in the foot last January. The injury was non-life threatening, police said.
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Police Department will use a $300,000 federal grant to purchase new technology that can identify the location of gunshots fired in the city within 60 seconds, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., has announced.
This earmarked grant that Pappas requested was within a federal budget bill the Congress passed last March. The Biden administration recently released funding for the MPD grant.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said this innovation means his officers can more quickly respond to shooting incidents and more likely will catch the offenders.
“The ability to receive notifications of gunfire within 60 seconds is a game changer and will assist in our strategy to focus on the right places and right people,” Aldenberg said in a statement.
Pappas said he pursued the grant after learning his hometown dealt with a spate of shots fired incidents that went unsolved.
“This state-of-the-art technology will help Manchester police identify and respond to incidences of gunfire, apprehend perpetrators, and collect evidence,” Pappas said. “I’m committed to supporting our local law enforcement in the critical work they do, and I will always fight to deliver resources for departments that will improve public safety.”