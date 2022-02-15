CONCORD -- State Rep. Nicole Klein-Knight, D-Manchester, apologized to a Black activist “from the bottom of my heart” for using the N-word while referring to him after he testified before a House committee last month.
The second-term lawmaker released an e-mail she sent Tuesday to the activist Jonah Wheeler after a bipartisan committee of House members met privately to discuss how to deal with allegations against her.
“I realized it was wrong for me to use the racist slur that you said. I immediately regretted it, and agree that no one should be using that language, and I apologize from the bottom of my heart for the pain it has caused,” Klein-Knight said in her email.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, stripped Klein-Knight of her seat on the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee at the request of House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton.
Klein-Knight said she would be willing to talk with Wheeler about the incident and its aftermath if he wished.
“If you ever want to have a discussion with me about this I will be more than happy to do so, don't hesitate to reach out,” Klein-Knight wrote to Wheeler.
Since the controversy began, Klein-Knight has refrained from interviews on the advice of lawyers, she said Tuesday.
“I am sending the following apology to you at the conclusion of the inquiry by the New Hampshire House adjudicatory body, the Speaker’s Joint Commission,” Klein-Knight wrote to media who asked her for comment.
“This was the reason for my silence under advice from counsel until due process was made.”
Packard followed past speakers in naming a six-member bipartisan House panel to look into an allegation of bad behavior by a House member.
The panel's unanimous report to Packard urged Klein-Knight to apologize for the incident, according to sources knowledgeable about the deliberations.
Widespread condemnation
A dozen leaders of the Black, indigenous and people of color communities had condemned Klein-Knight for her conduct.
“Despite not using that hateful word at this young man directly, Rep. Klein-Knight crossed a line in aggressively using a word with such a horrible history to intimidate a Black constituent,” they wrote in a letter.
“This was only made worse when she defended her use of the word, despite his repeated asks for her to stop, and proceeded to call security on this same constituent. Not only did she verbally abuse him, but the representative put this young man’s safety at risk in a situation she started, continued, and escalated.”
Cushing and House Deputy Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua followed with their unusual call for Packard to take her committee assignment from her.
“We are both shocked and deeply disappointed that a legislator would use this kind of inexcusable racist language," the pair wrote in a statement.
At the time, Klein-Knight defended her actions on social media.
“Today a national hate group showed up to testify. My chair was fair, diplomatic, & democratic. For these reasons I fear he will be stripped of his chairmanship. Strange times. I got followed and recorded by a progressive group yesterday for being a racist while around 100 white supremacists showed up for a succession (sic) bill,” Klein-Knight posted on her Twitter account on Jan. 21.
“While my track record and bills speak for themselves. Cancel culture is real and Democracy is dying. I love you all and I’m doing my best.”
A day later, Klein-Knight appeared to refer to the dispute in another tweet.
“I was told by an ‘inclusive,’ progressive organization that I wasn’t really a minority because I get to hide behind the color of my skin,” she posted.
“Remind me how to hide from a gunman the next time one comes into a temple because I have white skin. This is exactly what anti-Semitism is.”
A few House Democrats suggested in emails that Klein-Knight was being targeted for her Jewish faith.
No Jewish organization in the state has come to her defense.