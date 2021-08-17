Gov. Chris Sununu likely knows every decision and public statement he makes these days is seen in the political arena through the prism of his decision whether to run for the U.S. Senate in 2022.
Until recently, the slings and arrows aimed at him were all from leading state Democrats, working overtime and spending significant resources to make Sununu less popular among key swing voters.
Of late, some conservative Republicans have begun weighing in, questioning his commitment to their pet issues, ranging from gun rights to personal freedoms — especially in how Sununu responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“His hard-right base, the very core of the Republican Party, those folks who are Trump followers, they are watching all of this governor’s moves through a very narrow lens,” said Wayne Lesperance, provost and professor of political science at New England College.
“He’s not an ideologue, so when he pushes back on that doctrinaire view of the world, it reinforces that he is in a very tough spot,” Lesperance said.
Consider the visceral reaction of many gun rights supporters last week to Sununu’s veto of legislation to get rid of the State Police Gun Line division and have those handgun background checks done only through the FBI’s national database (SB 141).
Former Senate Majority Leader and lobbyist Bob Clegg of Hudson said his cellphone lit up for hours with some wild Sununu and Senate campaign conspiracy theories.
“I had a pro-gun guy say he’s turning into the Joe Biden of New Hampshire. It doesn’t get any more over the top than that,” said Clegg, president of Pro-Gun New Hampshire, which opposed the veto.
“This underscores the degree of scrutiny he’s under. Fair or not, they wonder did he veto that bill, appoint that person, or award that contract because he’s moving out of politics or is it to further a Senate campaign?”
For his part, Sununu, 46, refuses to get drawn into the Senate race sweepstakes.
Instead, he’s spent much of the summer taking advantage of the COVID-19 reopening of the economy by visiting businesses and civic groups during his self-described “603 Tour.”
“I’ve got a job to do, and I’m going to focus on that for three, six, nine months,” Sununu said recently.
Not rushing a decision
Neil Levesque, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College, said Sununu has always come across as someone who can’t be pressured into changing how and when he makes big decisions.
“When he first ran for governor, he picked a Labor Day picnic in Salem to show up with very few watching to say, ‘Hey, I’m in,’” Levesque recalled.
“To me, he’s never been fazed by the 24/7 churn of political intrigue. I’ve thought that’s part of his appeal. You may not like the position he takes, but he’s got a mind of his own, and he tells you straight out what he thinks.”
State Rep. Manny Espitia, D-Nashua, is the northern regional director of Run for Something, a progressive group recruiting young candidates across the country.
“During the pandemic he tried hard to appeal to all political camps and was pretty successful at it,” Espitia said. “Now as he considers a Senate run, he’s got to pivot and try to curry favor with the most conservative wing of his party that was kind of bent out of shape by all those emergency orders.”
Such unrest from some GOP conservatives may be loud and hot, but it remains a tiny minority.
According to a poll two weeks ago from the University of New Hampshire Survey Center, 91% of Republicans approve of the job Sununu is doing.
And 97% who said they voted for Trump picked Sununu over Hassan in a mock horse race.
Dante Scala, associate professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire, said Sununu remains so popular, there’s little downside to waiting this out.
Sununu’s call for politics to largely take a holiday for the summer also resonates with voters, he said.
“He can take potshots from time to time and still appear to rise above it,” Scala said.
Many political observers say Sununu’s balancing act is the same as what Sen. Maggie Hassan went through before she decided in the fall of 2015 to announce for U.S. Senate and, ultimately, narrowly unseat Republican Kelly Ayotte.
Would flip Hassan script
If the race comes off, Scala said Sununu will try to flip the script.
“He’s going to run against Washington and the status quo just like Maggie Hassan did against Kelly Ayotte,” Scala said.
“Back then, the Democratic Party was totally unified behind Hassan. While she hadn’t made it public, from early on that year everyone worked on the assumption she would run against Ayotte,” Lesperance recalled.
“In many respects, this is a higher hurdle for Sununu to clear because he’s got to continue to come across as a consensus builder, while at the same time mending any fences in his own party.”
When Democrat Hassan was governor in 2015, Republicans controlled both branches of the Legislature. In 2021, Republicans hold the House and Senate majority, thanks in part to Sununu’s runaway reelection win in 2020.
“This was why when Hassan got Medicaid expansion through the Republican Legislature in 2015; it was a real bipartisan feather in her cap,” Lesperance said.
A Sununu for Senate campaign would clearly point to tax cuts, big increases in aid to education and other accomplishments the GOP governor had in 2019 while Democrats held all the other levers of State House power.
Levesque said many more months of speculation just raise the stakes for a potential matchup that’s already among the most competitive in the nation.
“Control of a 50-50 Senate could rise and fall on what happens here,” Levesque said. “For people in the election-watching business, this is bigger than the Olympics.”