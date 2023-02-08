Marathon hearing on gun bills draws a crowd
Zandra Rice Hawkins with Common Sense New Hampshire, left, testified on gun control measures during a long hearing on nine gun bills Wednesday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — A raft of seven gun control bills ranging from closing background-check loopholes to creating a state gun-free school zone attracted many supporters and opponents to the State House on Wednesday.

During a hearing that lasted more than seven hours, the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee also took testimony on two bills that would expand gun-owner rights.