CONCORD — A raft of seven gun control bills ranging from closing background-check loopholes to creating a state gun-free school zone attracted many supporters and opponents to the State House on Wednesday.
During a hearing that lasted more than seven hours, the House Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee also took testimony on two bills that would expand gun-owner rights.
Most political observers conclude that the gun-control bills have no chance of passing. With the House of Representatives closely divided (Republicans have a 201-199 majority), the measures are unlikely even to survive a test vote.
If any of those bills get to the Senate, the 14-10 GOP majority would be likely to reject them.
Gov. Chris Sununu repeatedly has said he sees no need for further restrictions on gun ownership.
Likewise, attempts to strengthen Second Amendment protections this year face the same high hurdle in the House.
Nonetheless, dozens of people on both sides waited quite a while in Representatives Hall to state their cases.
House Speaker Emeritus Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, pressed for New Hampshire to join 47 other states and the District of Columbia in adopting its own safe school zone law (HB 32).
The bill would prohibit students from bringing guns to school and require adults to store weapons in their vehicles when they come within 1,000 feet of a school.
The first offense would be a Class B misdemeanor with no jail time. The third offense would be a felony.
“I can’t understand why any responsible gun owner would not be concerned that there is going to be the day when a (New Hampshire) child dies because of the national violence we are seeing,” Shurtleff said.
Next week marks the five-year anniversary of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.
Former Rep. Skip Berrien, an Exeter Democrat and retired pediatrician, said New Hampshire has had ties to these school tragedies, including the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting in 2012, where 20 students and six staff perished.
“The killer in the Newtown (Connecticut) massacre was born in Exeter and spent part of his childhood in New Hampshire,” Berrien said. “Sandy Hook could have been Main Street School in Exeter or in any school.
“Now eight years later what have we done to reduce the risk of that kind of school massacre? I would say nothing.”
Zandra Rice Hawkins, director of Gun Sense New Hampshire, said the lack of a state safe-school law leaves local schools and police in “murky water.”
“Unless they issue threats or start shooting students, schools and law enforcement are essentially being told to stand down,” said Rice Hawkins, who also is executive director of Granite State Progress, a liberal interest group.
Penny Dean, a Concord lawyer who specializes in Second Amendment defense matters, said HB 32 is a “train wreck” that legally would not accomplish what it sets out to do.
“This doesn’t work. We are looking at death by a thousand cuts when it comes to guns,” Dean said of all these gun control measures. “They don’t like people who have guns and they always want a reason to take guns.”
On the bill closing a loophole in criminal background checks, former Rep. John Burt, a Goffstown Republican, said, “New Hampshire is one of the safest states in the nation. This is just going to mess it up.”
Federal law does not require background checks on sales between unlicensed parties — like those that frequently occur online or at gun shows.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Marjorie Smith, D-Durham, said private transactions would be exempt from her background check bill (HB 59) as long as both individuals are legally able to own or possess a gun under state and federal law.
Suicide risk cited
Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, urged adoption of a risk protection order or so-called Red Flag law that would give a judge the authority to order seizure of weapons if someone is a risk to himself or to others.
Suicide remains a growing cause of death in New Hampshire, making up 89% of all firearm deaths, she said.
“Suicide is not an inevitability, it is preventable, and when it does reach a crisis point, a critical intervention giving the suicidal person time to transition out of the crisis moment, ensure them they are not alone, get them help is lifesaving,” Altschiller wrote.
“But if there is a firearm present, the chances of moving through that crisis diminish.”
Gu- owner advocates said New Hampshire has fewer gun deaths than states with red flag laws.
Such laws often force citizens to incur huge legal bills to get backs the guns that should not have been taken away from them, they said.
Rep. David Meuse, D-Portsmouth, said polls show strong support for these gun control measures.
“These policies are not radical -- they are common sense measures with bipartisan support in almost every other state in which they have passed. Let’s do the right thing for the safety of our constituents,” Meuse added.
But Dean said the Biden administration has adopted regulations that seek to harass lawful gun owners.
Here's how the public weighed in online on these bills:
• HB 32: Gun Free School Zone: 402 for, 144 against.
• HB 59: Closing background-check loophole, 413 for, 148 against.
• HB 76: Imposing a waiting period between the purchase and delivery of a firearm, 212 for, 148 against.
• HB 78: Repealing the state law preventing local enforcement of federal gun control laws: 368 for, 147 against.
• HB 351: Strengthening the requirements for safe storage of firearms, 229 for, 142 against.
• HB 444: Banning possession of guns at polling places with police exceptions, 201 for, 149 against.
• HB 474: Terminating any public official in the state who tries to enforce a federal firearms law, 119 for, 213 against.
• HB 512: Exempting guns made in New Hampshire from federal laws and regulations. 89 for, 224 against.