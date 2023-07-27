CONCORD — Lawmakers OK’d a commission to study legal marijuana, a new legislative parking garage and a crackdown on violence against hospital staffers, but those and 70 other bills have yet to reach Gov. Chris Sununu.
On June 1, the Legislature agreed to a bipartisan bill that would require additional civics classes in public schools (SB 216).
Nearly two months later, it’s one of 57 bills sitting on the desk of Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro.
After Bradley signs them, they will move on to the desk of Gov. Chris Sununu.
Others at this penultimate stage include:
• Strafford County Commissioners (HB 75): House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester has urged Sununu to veto this one. After the 2024 election, it will change the three commissioners, currently all Democrats, from running countywide to representing separate districts.
GOP legislative leaders said this measure is appropriate because it’s creating districts rather than redistricting them, which traditionally has been done once a decade, most recently in 2022.
• Vacant school property (HB 536): Sen. Tim Lang, R-Sanbornton and Rep. Greg Hill, R-Northfield, championed this legislation, which sets a time frame that local school districts must meet when a public school charter team applies to buy vacant school property.
Speaker Packard cast an unusual vote to break a tie and pass this measure through the House.
• Foster children and vaccines (HB 408): This legislation from House Assistant Majority Leader Jim Kofalt, R-Wilton, outlaws any vaccine mandate that does not apply to all resident children in New Hampshire.
• Derelict fishing gear (HB 442): The House had passed this bill to create a lobster fishing season for scuba divers. After Fish and Game and lobster industry officials protested, Sen. Howard Pearl, R-Loudon, turned it into an annual effort to retrieve lobster traps and other abandoned gear that has sunk to the bottom in shallow sections of the ocean.
• Legislative parking garage (HB 384): This adds $25 million to complete a legislative parking garage that will be kitty corner to the State House. The project will include demolishing the existing Department of Justice building, with the agency moving to a nearby office building that state lawmakers intend to buy from a politically connected developer.
• Public playground equipment (HB 467): Starting next Jan. 1, it will be against the law to build any public playground on “loose fill or aggregate” rather than on a surface accessible to children and adults in wheelchairs.
Local advocates from Windham and other towns lobbied for this after learning local youngsters couldn’t get to new swings or slides.
• Hospital arrests without a warrant (SB 58): In response to rising assaults, hospital administrators lobbied for this change to allow police to arrest someone who is getting violent or issuing threats that interfere with medically necessary health care services.
And still to come
Another 16 remaining bills could be a few weeks away from becoming final. Legislative lawyers have just completed the final edits on these, which sends them on their way to be signed by House and Senate leaders and the governor.
These include:
• Omnibus energy regulation bill (HB 281): Senate President Bradley is a big fan of this one, which combines five different bills. These include diluting the powers of the Site Evaluation Committee to block proposed new energy projects and permitting cities and towns to partner with a neighboring town on a “net metering” development to produce power, some of which could be sold back to the power grid.
• Game cameras (HB 221): Fish and Game officials sought this legislation giving private property owners the power to approve or reject the placement of hunting cameras on their land.
• Ban on gay panic defense (HB 315): If Sununu agrees, New Hampshire would join 13 states and the District of Columbia that don’t allow a defendant to seek a lesser sentence for killing someone if they were motivated by the victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
• Legal marijuana commission (HB 611): A day after the state Senate killed legislation to legalize the commercial sale of marijuana to all adults, Sununu said he could support it if the state controlled the sale at special State Liquor Commission-run outlets. Bradley came up with this commission, which is charged with recommending legislation to carry out Sununu’s model.