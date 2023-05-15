Marker honoring N.H. Communist/labor leader taken down
State officials took down Monday this historical marker put up on May 1 about the life and times of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, a founder of the American Civil Liberties Union who had been president of the Communist Party of America.

Gov. Chris Sununu agreed with two Republican executive councilors who maintained it was an insult to those who served this country in the military. 

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Without any fanfare, state officials on Monday morning removed a controversial historic marker in Concord that honored a late national labor and Communist Party leader.

The move came after the Concord City Council informed the state that marker in honor of Elizabeth Gurley Flynn next to Merrimack County Superior Court was not on city property.