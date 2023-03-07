Mass. couple seek N.H. law to save injured police K-9s
Patrick and Denise Morency Gannon speak to reporters Tuesday about their campaign to require all states to treat at the scene police K-9s injured in the line of duty. The Massachusetts couple was moved to act after their son, Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer Sean, died in 2018 with serious injuries to his dog, Nero. Manchester and Portsmouth police turned out in support of this New Hampshire bill (SB 268) that would honor the memory of a Max, a Portsmouth K-9 that died following a training exercise in 2019.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The parents of a slain Yarmouth, Mass. police officer joined with Manchester and Portsmouth police Tuesday, urging the Legislature to require that canines injured in the line of duty get on-the-scene treatment from first responders.

“Changing this law would bring New Hampshire in line with standard protocols that save the lives of these K-9's that are such a part of the fabric of law enforcement today,” said Patrick Gannon.