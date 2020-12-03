PEMBROKE -- Friends and religious colleagues urged Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council Thursday to pardon a Worcester, Mass. pastor for a felony crime spree he engaged in nearly two decades ago when he was 17 years old.
Kristopher Casey, 39, said his two-year sentence in the state’s minimum-security prison in Berlin led to a religious awakening and his commitment to become head of a Baptist congregation eight years ago.
“I am not the man I used to be as a 16, 17, 18-year-old juvenile; please allow me to move on with the next chapter of my life,” Casey said during a hearing attended by nearly 100 supporters at the New Hampshire National Guard Training Facility here.
“To me it would mean the ultimate act of grace; absolve me of all the things that I have done.”
Casey was convicted of five felonies for his involvement in stealing merchandise and trying to burn down a Concord convenience store, followed a few months later by a fake robbery staged at a Burger King restaurant in Manchester.
Since his 2002 release from prison, Casey said he has gotten a degree in theology, married his wife and has four grown children.
“God used prison to refine me and put me back on the path that I belong; You can do wrong but the law states you can have the ultimate grace granted to you,” Casey said.
Council to vote Dec. 18
The council and Sununu are expected to take up the pardon request when it next meets on Dec. 18. None of the councilors or Sununu raised any objections to Casey's bid.
Josh Vega attended Bishop Brady High School with Casey and visited him in prison.
“He would make dumb stupid decisions like any teenager,” said Vega who is now the ice hockey coach at his alma mater high school. “He used his energy in negative ways.”
Dana Holt is pastor of the Heritage Baptist Church in Berlin and has served as pastor/chaplain at the Berlin prison for decades.
“He is not the same man who walked through the door; to bear this for the rest of his life I don’t think serves justice well,” Holt testified.
Casey’s wife, Rachael, broke down in tears as she recalled first meeting Casey at a religious summer camp in Wilmot.
“This would mean a lot to our family,” she said. “He has done his part to redeem his name and I am asking you legally give him that pardon.”
Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis spoke of her office’s prosecution of Casey, and said he started paying $200 a month in restitution while serving in prison.
County atty, AG back pardon
He paid $20,000 over nearly 20 years and the convenience store’s insurance company recently reached a lump sum settlement with Casey that completed his restitution, Davis said.
“This is a stellar example of what each and every one of us in the criminal justice system and the community expects of people who come through the system,” said Davis who endorsed the pardon.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald later said he concurred with Davis' remarks.
Neil Nicholson, Casey’s lawyer, told the council that he and two friends tried on Oct. 4, 1998 to steal money from the now-closed convenience store.
When the trio couldn’t get into the cash drawer, they stole cigarettes, candy and lottery scratch tickets.
“Realizing their fingerprints might be left behind, they then set fire to the convenience store to eliminate their fingerprints,” Nicholson said.
Then on March 20, 1999, Casey and the store manager of a Burger King conspired to steal money from the cash drawer and tried to make it look like the business had been robbed.
Nicholson noted three years before Casey committed his crimes, New Hampshire lawmakers had lowered from 18 to 17 the age when teens automatically get tried in adult court.
In 2014, Gov. Maggie Hassan signed into law a bill that reclassified almost all 17-year-olds as juvenile offenders, including those crimes Casey committed.
The council didn't ask Casey about his dispute with the COVID-19 restrictions in his home state.
Worcester officials fining Casey $300 for holding indoor services with more than 50 in attendance at his Adams Square Baptist Church last April in violation of a gatherings limit of 10 during the early stages of the pandemic.
Casey argued the ban violated freedom of religion but a few weeks after the fine he reached a settlement with state and city officials.