Massive trailer bill would carry out Sununu's budget vision
The massive trailer bill to the state budget emerged Thursday that would carry out Gov. Chris Sununu's two-year state budget plan.  Sununu's move to overhaul state licensing consumes more than half of the legislation that's nearly 95,000 words long.

Here, Sununu spoke before lawmakers after being sworn in to a fourth, two-year term.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD — The trailer bill to the proposed two-year state budget emerged Thursday, a massive package that overhauls state licensing and aid to public school education while spending nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in state surplus on pet projects.

The long-awaited, catch-all bill contains a record 95,000 words, and 108 different sections that make 538 unique changes in state laws, all designed to carry out Gov. Chris Sununu’s $13.9 billion spending blueprint.