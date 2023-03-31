Medicaid dental benefit launches with free clinics Sat.
State officials announced the Medicaid dental benefit for adults will kick off Saturday with free clinics in Concord and Colebrook. All adults over 21 in the program should receive ID cards in the coming weeks. Here, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill that ended a 20-year campaign to provide this benefit last July. At left was Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, the bill’s prime sponsor

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — State officials are kicking off the new dental benefit for all adults on Medicaid with free mobile clinics Saturday in Concord and Colebrook.

All adults over 21 enrolled in the federal-state health insurance program for low income, disabled and some seniors should get their dental ID card in the coming weeks, officials said.