State officials announced the Medicaid dental benefit for adults will kick off Saturday with free clinics in Concord and Colebrook. All adults over 21 in the program should receive ID cards in the coming weeks. Here, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bill that ended a 20-year campaign to provide this benefit last July. At left was Sen. Cindy Rosenwald, D-Nashua, the bill’s prime sponsor
CONCORD — State officials are kicking off the new dental benefit for all adults on Medicaid with free mobile clinics Saturday in Concord and Colebrook.
All adults over 21 enrolled in the federal-state health insurance program for low income, disabled and some seniors should get their dental ID card in the coming weeks, officials said.
“After years of debate, I am thrilled to see this bipartisan legislation take effect to provide dental benefits for our most vulnerable populations,” Gov. Chris Sununu said in a statement.
“It’s something I’ve long supported — and this program makes sure we get the job done in the right way, where costs are sustainable and transparent.”
Delta Dental Plan won the bidding competition to be the state’s exclusive provider for the benefit with a $34 million contract that will supply coverage to an estimated, 88,000 adults.
DentaQuest and Solvere Health are partnering with Delta Dental to offer the program.
The Republican-led Legislature ended a two-decade campaign for this reform last year, once legislative leaders identified how the state could cover its matching costs over the first three years.
Centene Corp., one of the three firms providing managed care for New Hampshire Medicaid clients, agreed to pay $21 million to resolve the state’s inquiry into whether the company was overcharging for prescription drugs.
The new law creating this benefit claims all of that settlement money as the state’s 28% match to leverage about $45 million in federal grants through 2026.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua teamed with Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, to author legislation for this new benefit that Sununu signed into law last July.
Biden approved waiver for some to provide co-pay
Covered dental services will include X-rays and examinations, cleanings, fillings, limited gum-related treatment, tooth extractions and other oral surgeries along with other general services such as anesthesia.
The benefit would limit coverage for dentures to Medicaid clients with developmental disabilities, acquired brain disorders and those in the Choices for Independence program that supports seniors and other adults with chronic illnesses.
The plan includes a $1,500 limit for dental coverage each year but that cap does not include spending on preventative care.
The plan will also pay for transportation to dental appointments and oral health through care management.
Dentists had lobbied for the benefit to include transportation and care management, fearing without both that many low-income adults might cancel or not show up for appointments.
Prior to this program, adults on Medicaid only received dental coverage for the extraction of teeth.
“This is an exciting time for oral health in the Granite State,” said DHHS Medicaid Dental Director Sarah Finne.
“We are grateful to our partners and advocates across New Hampshire who have worked tirelessly over the past several years to highlight the importance of preventive dental care as it relates to overall health.”
The free mobile clinics from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday will be at Delta Dental headquarters in Concord and the Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook.
The Biden administration approved the state’s waiver so the state can require adults on Medicaid to make a copay, which will apply to adults with incomes above the federal poverty level.
Preventive dental care will be exempt from any copay.
Under the state law, this copay for each non-preventive service can equal up to to 10% of the cost as long as that amount is less than 5% of the person’s annual income.