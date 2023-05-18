Permanent Medicaid expansion gets House thumbs up
Buy Now

The New Hampshire House of Representatives approved a Senate-passed bill to permanently expand Medicaid coverage for low-income adults.

The bill now heads to the House Finance Committe for further review.

Here, Roland Lamy, executive director of the Community Behavioral Health Association, spoke at a recent news conference in support of the program.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The bipartisan bid to expand Medicaid coverage for lower-income adults permanently survived a minefield of House Republican attempts to weaken it Thursday.

The final vote for the bill was 193-166.