CONCORD — The bipartisan bid to expand Medicaid coverage for lower-income adults permanently survived a minefield of House Republican attempts to weaken it Thursday.
The final vote for the bill was 193-166.
Supporters have not reached the finish line, however, as the Senate-passed bill (SB 263) now goes to the House Finance Committee for further review.
This means the issue will return to the House for a final showdown sometime next month.
Over more than three hours, House Democratic leaders managed to defeat nearly 30 amendments to alter it, the most significant to extend the program for six years that came from the leadership team of House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry.
Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, argued a six-year extension would be long enough for the taxpayers to benefit from competitive bids to continue providing this coverage.
“Without a sunset, there will be a much higher hurdle to make this program the best that it can be,” Layon said, calling at least a five-year extension a “sweet spot.”
“Five years ago, nobody had heard of COVID; today nobody hasn’t heard of it. The world changes and we don’t want to make changes permanent.”
Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole, said coverage over the past nine years has saved lives, reduced uninsured costs for hospitals and deserves a permanent seal of approval.
“A six-year amendment bill does not provide the kind of permanence that allows for long-term investment in health care infrastructure,” Weber said.
The House turned down the six-year extension, 192-184.
High Democratic turnout
The legislation got a partisan lift thanks to high Democratic turnout in the closely divided House Thursday.
On that key vote, there were 193 Democrats and 187 Republicans in the chamber.
The four Republicans against the six-year sunset were Reps. Aidan Ankarberg of Rochester, David Bickford of New Durham, John MacDonald of Wolfeboro and J.R. Hoell of Dunbarton.
One House Democrat had tactically voted for the six-year sunset so she could then seek reconsideration of that vote later if it had passed.
Hoell offered several other amendments to impose further restrictions on the program to include work requirements and mandatory co-payments.
He said this coverage should only be a temporary help to those out of work or facing short-term health problems.
“Those who are trying to take advantage of it should not be allowed to do so,” Hoell said.
The House rejected his work requirement amendment, 193-186.
The federal Affordable Care Act invited states to expand Medicaid health insurance for low-income adults who make from 100% of the federal poverty level ($30,000 for a family of four) to 138% ($41,400).
States that expanded coverage get 90% federal support for it; New Hampshire has to pay 50% of the costs for traditional Medicaid that is given to poorer individuals along with the disabled.
In 2019, the GOP-led Legislature had attached a work requirement as part of the last Medicaid expansion law, but before it took effect in New Hampshire, a federal court blocked such mandates.
The issue generally has reemerged on Capitol Hill, however, as GOP congressional leaders are insisting work requirements for public assistance programs be part of a deal to raise the federal debt ceiling.
Gov. Chris Sununu has urged lawmakers to pass the permanent expansion without amendments.
The nearly $16 billion budget that cleared the House of Representatives last month included a two-year extension of coverage.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association and a large coalition of provider and business groups have urged lawmakers to extend the program without any sunset date.
Millions across the U.S. no longer will be eligible for Medicaid coverage after the COVID-19 federal emergency officially ended last week.
For more than a year, state officials have been preparing to take ineligible individuals off Medicaid, with the expectation of eventually reducing the rolls on this program from more than 90,000 to about 65,000.
Some of those who will no longer get Medicaid will qualify for coverage under the federal insurance exchanges that Obamacare provides, officials said.
This legislation would also reinstate a commission of lawmakers and other stakeholders to study the future of the program.
The state’s 10% match for this coverage comes from an insurance premium tax and other fees.