Medical transparency bills get green light
Buy Now

A House-Senate oversight committee endorsed two bills dealing with the public disclosure regarding doctors who face discipline. Here, Dr. Emily Baker, president of the state Board of Medicine, spoke to legislators at a recent hearing on the topic.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CONCORD -- A House-Senate oversight committee on Friday endorsed the concept of legislation to give the public more information about doctors disciplined for their actions.

The proposal does not go as far as legal advocates for malpractice victims had wanted, however.