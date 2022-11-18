Medical transparency bills get green light

CONCORD -- A House-Senate oversight committee on Friday endorsed the concept of legislation to give the public more information about doctors disciplined for their actions.
The proposal does not go as far as legal advocates for malpractice victims had wanted, however.
After a brief meeting, the Health and Human Services Oversight Committee approved a subcommittee’s report that recommends two bills on the topic.
Legislators will bring those proposals before the Legislature, but only after making an important tweak to one of them Friday.
In its original form, one of the proposals would have made the state Board of Medicine disclose the names of doctors who received non-voluntary license revocations or suspensions by their employers.
State Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren, said this could encourage some hospital executives and doctors to enter into voluntary agreements, which would remain private.
Rep. Jeff Salloway, D-Lee, agreed with Giuda, calling it an “unintended consequence” of the drafters.
The phrase “non-voluntary” was taken out of the draft bill.
The New Hampshire Union Leader and The Boston Globe in September reported on the lack of information available on the New Hampshire Board of Medicine website about doctor discipline and malpractice payments that they or their insurers made.
The Union Leader reported in September that at least 29 New Hampshire doctors had made payments in connection with malpractice claims in New Hampshire that were not reported on the state Board of Medicine’s website.
More than 50 other Granite State doctors had made malpractice payments for cases in states other than New Hampshire, including Massachusetts, that were reported on those states’ websites, but not New Hampshire’s.
Lawyers for victims argued this bill also should mandate the state publish a 10-year look back at all medical malpractice settlements reached with their clients.
The proposed bill requires disclosure of all malpractice decisions in court, but lawyers for victims said 90% of awards come not after a trial but through settlement talks.
The New Hampshire Hospital Association and lawyers representing doctors maintained the extent of that level of disclosure could unfairly tarnish physicians.
Different approaches by state
The New Hampshire Medical Society said its review found not all states publish these cases.
The group’s own research of 67 medical boards across the country concluded 19 publicly publish hospital discipline matters, 23 report out-of-state actions and 27 report malpractice settlements.
State Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, who chairs the House-Senate oversight committee, is sponsoring the proposed bill.
“Throughout the process, everyone involved wanted the same thing: to protect those whose practice of medicine and the facilities which employ them are exemplary and to protect the public from those who are not,” Pearson said.
Pearson stressed these issues will continue to undergo extensive review by lawmakers in the coming months.
The second bill would create a Medical Transparency Oversight Commission to review all rules for investigating, disciplining and reporting incidents of medical malpractice.
Under the proposal, the 11-person committee would include three legislators, three lawyers, four medical industry representatives and the state’s head of professional licensure and certification.
“I am not a believer in commissions. Conflicting interests potentially can sideline a proposal much easier than legislative committees to which all these parties are invited,” Giuda responded.
“There is a possibility of conflict when it comes to an interest group that doesn’t see it going a certain way due to self-interest.”
Pearson said he did not believe that would happen on this issue.
“Personally, I don’t fear this commission doing that and should they do so, any legislator can say, ‘A pox on you, I’m going to file a bill.’”