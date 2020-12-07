CONCORD -- Merrill Lynch agreed to pay a record $2 million in fines and costs and $24 million in restitution for overcharging and engaging in unethical stock trading of the personal fortune of former Gov. Craig Benson of Rye, according to state securities officials.
Charles Kenahan, the Merrill Lynch stock broker whom Benson had trusted on the advice of a former accountant who had done his business taxes going back to the 1980s, was permanently barred from practicing in New Hampshire as a result of the settlement, the state Bureau of Securities Regulations announced Monday.
Merrill Lynch fired Kenahan in July 2019 after an arbitration hearing in which company officials said several clients alleged financial wrongdoing.
"This case is about an abuse of trust committed by Merrill Lynch and Kenahan”, said Jeff Spill, deputy bureau director and the enforcement. "The investor (Benson) trusted Merrill Lynch and Kenahan to give him good advice and act in good faith. Ultimately, Kenahan's recommendations benefited Kenahan and Merrill Lynch and not the investor."
In its decision, BSR Director Barry Glennon noted Merrill Lynch has instituted oversight practices of its brokers that should prevent this abuse from reoccuring.
Traditionally, the bureau keeps confidential the identities of victims of securities fraud, but Glennon confirmed that Benson authorized state officials to identity him.
Benson first brought this complaint to the bureau in January 2019, alleging Merrill Lynch caused family accounts that he controls to lose $50 million.
Had this money been safely invested, Benson said he should have earned another $50 million.
This settlement also resolves an arbitration claim Benson had brought and brings the total restitution due him to be $24.25 million.
Merrill Lynch was fined $1.75 million and must also pay $250,000 to cover the bureau's costs of this investigation.
"Investors should be able to trust and have full faith in their financial advisors, and Merrill Lynch and Kenahan broke that trust," said Brian Linares, a staff attorney with the bureau who worked on the case. "Merrill Lynch and Kenahan are being held accountable for their actions.'
During an interview with CNBC-TV last July, Benson said both he and former Cabletron Systems Corp. co-founder Bob Levine had been victimized by Merrill Lynch.
“I certainly didn’t sign a document and say it’s OK to steal from me,” Benson told CNBC. “This is a fight I never chose. ... Both Bob and I caught Merrill Lynch with our wallets in their hands.”
Ex-business partner Levine settled for $40 million
Levine had earlier brought a similar arbitration complaint, alleging $100 million in losses.
Merrill Lynch agreed to settle that claim in 2019 with Levine for $40 million.
Last summer, Merrill Lynch officials said Benson's complaint simply "didn't add up," but this settlement acknowledges Kenahan conducted trades without Benson's full knowledge that cost him millions in losses.
On the recommendation of Cabletron's former accountant nearly two decades ago, Kenahan became Benson's broker at Morgan Stanley.
Then Benson agreed to have Merrill Lynch handle his nine-figure family estate plan once Kenahan signed on with that firm in December 2007.
At that time, the settlement said Kenahan got a $4.5 million forgivable loan, a common legal practice on Wall Street when a broker delivers to the firm for investment the wealth of high-income clients.
What's not legal, the bureau said, was Kenahan engaged in the practice of "churning" Benson's stock portfolio in order to maximize commissions paid to him and profits for Merrill Lynch.
From late 2007 until Benson ended his relationship with Merrill Lynch in August 2018, the firm made at least $20 million in commissions, according to the settlement.
Benson had general knowledge of trade activity but was not personally aware of every transaction, the settlement said.
"Although Investor 1's (Benson's) designees received Merrill Lynch monthly account statements and trading confirmations, Investor #1 did not keep track of and was not aware of the day-to-day activity in his Merrill Lynch accounts," the settlement said.
In one case, Kenahan recommended Benson invest in a company called Monitise, a low-priced stock that Merrill Lynch's research team had not even been following.
The stock was bought by Kenahan in "multiple" accounts under Benson's control and he lost "millions of dollars in Monitise and in other low-priced stocks," state officials said.
Kenahan also failed to honor Benson's request he get a discounted fee for each trade he made, overcharged for commissions and deployed a consistent strategy to sell or hold stocks with the goal to maximize commissions even if it meant Benson would lose more money as a result.
"If they can do it to me who has a big account and served as a governor of a state, who else can they do it to?” Benson told CNBC.
Benson did not respond Monday to a request for comment on the settlement.