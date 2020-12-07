For overcharging and engaging in unethical stock trading with former Gov. Craig Benson's personal fortune, Merrill Lynch has agreed to pay $24 million in restitution and $2 million in fines and costs, state securities officials said.
Fired Merrill Lynch stock broker Charles Kenahan is permanently barred from practicing in New Hampshire, the state Bureau of Securities Regulation announced Monday.
During an interview with CNBC-TV last July, Benson said both he and his fellow Cabletron Systems Corp. co-founder Bob Levine had been victimized by Merrill Lynch.
"If they can do it to me who has a big account and served as a governor of a state, who else can they do it to?” Benson told CNBC.
"This case is about an abuse of trust committed by Merrill Lynch and Kenahan," said Jeff Spill, deputy bureau director. "The investor (Benson) trusted Merrill Lynch and Kenahan to give him good advice and act in good faith. Ultimately, Kenahan's recommendations benefited Kenahan and Merrill Lynch and not the investor."
Benson, who lives in Rye, first brought the complaint to the bureau in January 2019, alleging Merrill Lynch caused family accounts that he controls to lose $50 million. Had the money been safely invested, Benson said he should have earned another $50 million.
This settlement also resolves an arbitration claim Benson had brought and brings the total restitution due him to be $24.25 million. Merrill Lynch was fined $1.75 million and must also pay $250,000 to cover the bureau's costs in the investigation.
"Investors should be able to trust and have full faith in their financial advisors, and Merrill Lynch and Kenahan broke that trust," said Brian Linares, a staff attorney with the bureau who worked on the case. "Merrill Lynch and Kenahan are being held accountable for their actions.'
Bureau Director Barry Glennon said Merrill Lynch has put in place oversight practices for brokers that should prevent the abuse from happening again.
Benson's former Cabletron partner, Levine, had earlier brought a similar arbitration complaint, alleging $100 million in losses. Merrill Lynch agreed to settle that claim in 2019 with Levine for $40 million.
Last summer, Merrill Lynch officials said Benson's complaint simply "didn't add up," but this settlement acknowledges Kenahan conducted trades without Benson's full knowledge that cost him millions in losses.
A longtime relationship
On the recommendation of Cabletron's former accountant nearly two decades ago, Kenahan became Benson's broker at Morgan Stanley. Then Benson agreed to have Merrill Lynch handle his nine-figure family estate plan once Kenahan signed on with that firm in December 2007.
At the time, the settlement said Kenahan got a $4.5 million forgivable loan, a common legal practice on Wall Street when a broker delivers a high-income client to a firm. What's not legal, the bureau said, was that Kenahan engaged in the practice of "churning" Benson's stock portfolio to maximize commissions paid to him and profits for Merrill Lynch.
From late 2007 until Benson ended his relationship with Merrill Lynch in August 2018, the firm made at least $20 million in commissions, according to the settlement.
Benson had general knowledge of trade activity but was not personally aware of every transaction, the settlement said.
"Although Investor 1's (Benson's) designees received Merrill Lynch monthly account statements and trading confirmations, Investor #1 did not keep track of and was not aware of the day-to-day activity in his Merrill Lynch accounts," the settlement said.
In one case, Kenahan recommended Benson invest in a company called Monitise, a low-priced stock that Merrill Lynch's research team had not even been following.
The stock was bought by Kenahan in "multiple" accounts under Benson's control and he lost "millions of dollars in Monitise and in other low-priced stocks," state officials said.
Kenahan also failed to honor Benson's request to get a discounted fee for each trade he made, overcharged for commissions and deployed a consistent strategy to sell or hold stocks with the goal to maximize commissions even if it meant Benson would lose more money.
Benson did not respond Monday to a request for comment on the settlement.