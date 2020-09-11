CONCORD -- Political allies, friends and family members celebrated former Gov. Steve Merrill for the depth of his selfless love, loyalty and rapier wit more than for his many accomplishments in public life during an emotional memorial service Friday.
On a somber day also marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, former Gov. John H. Sununu said he was determined to speak optimistically about the state’s future that Merrill, 74, played a hand in shaping.
“I feel obliged to tell you that I don’t intend to be downbeat; I intend to be upbeat today,” the elder Sununu said as he briefly choked up. “I really think that’s the way Steve would have wanted it.”
The event drew several hundred to the service outside the State House, where family and close friends sat under a canopy while scores of others stood or sat around the State House plaza, all wearing masks and keeping social distance.
Political leaders from both parties turned out, including U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan. along with U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, all D-N.H., as well as Democratic and Republican legislative leaders past and present.
The elder Sununu launched Merrill’s meteoric rise in law and political life. He recalled the first time he met this “young, smart” lawyer he was interviewing to become his legal counsel.
“I found Steve Merrill was a serious person on serious issues who didn’t take himself too seriously and that for me was an ideal combination,” Sununu recalled. Later he added, “I remember we laughed a lot, and that for me was sort of the closing argument.”
'Be genuine'
Gov. Chris Sununu, who moderated the service, said he sought out Merrill for counsel before deciding to run for governor in 2016.
After talking about philosophy and issues for a while, Sununu asked Merrill what one essential piece of advice he would give.
“Be genuine,” Merrill told Sununu.
“That’s it?” Sununu asked.
“That’s it,” Sununu said Merrill answered. “Every day the rest of your life, you have to look in the mirror and make sure the guy looking back at you is really who you are.”
The elder Sununu nominated Merrill to become attorney general in 1985. Ex-U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, also a former AG, related how Merrill had won over lawyers in that office as someone who had never been a prosecutor.
“He would take on and try some of the hardest cases that other people in the office didn’t want to deal with and because of that, he became one of the most respected AG’s in that office and frankly in the country,” Ayotte said.
Several speakers marveled at how the Georgetown University law school scholar and former legal counsel to the U.S. Air Force secretary could also break up any room with sarcastic jokes, many times aimed back at himself.
“If he were here, he would be dishing out the sharp one-liners about everyone here and we would all be laughing,” Ayotte said.
“He could have easily been a comedian, and one thing we know about the greatest comedians is they have great insight and they understand people.”