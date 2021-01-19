CONCORD -- A Merrimack Democrat is protesting the loss of her House committee assignment after she called on social media for the resignation of Troy's police chief, who attended the Washington rally before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said Rep. Rosemarie Rung, D-Merrimack, crossed a line by specifically naming Chief David Ellis, which could have been partly responsible for a lockdown of town offices after threats of violence.
“Considering that Rep. Rung’s actions may have contributed to the town offices in Troy shutting down, I am removing her from her committee assignments pending a bipartisan solution to this problem," Packard wrote in a letter last week to House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton.
A day after the Capitol Hill riots, Rung posted: “David Ellis, the police chief from Troy, N.H., traveled to the U.S. Capitol yesterday, joining rioters who wanted to overturn a free and fair election. All New Hampshire police need to denounce Ellis and call on his resignation.
“He was there to violate the U.S. Constitution. He did not step in to stop the attack as an off-duty officer but watched as many police officers were injured. He is a stain on each and every New Hampshire police officer who does not come out against him.”
Rung, who was to serve on the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee, denied she had tried to incite violence with her tweet.
She said it was particularly unfair for Packard to take this action after two Republican House members accused of sharing anti-Semitic postings on their own social media accounts went undisciplined.
“I find it absurd, especially without any evidence, that you think my tweet incited threats of violence,” Rung wrote to Packard.
“This is no time for you to play petty political games, particularly when there is a representative whose direct activity at the governor’s home has resulted in threats of violence and that six representatives have called for the secession of New Hampshire from the United States. Have they been stripped of their committee assignments?”
Packard said one of the two GOP members, Rep. Dawn Johnson of Laconia, has apologized multiple times for her posting and he didn’t consider the other post, from Rep. James Spillane of Deerfield, to be anti-Semitic.
The House leader has since informed Rung by email that the loss of her committee assignment might not be permanent.
“If you can demonstrate to me in a sincere manner that you regret the tone and the subject of your social media post, and that you realize how it could have contributed to the very serious situation the town of Troy and its public officials are experiencing, I will be happy to consider your request,” Packard emailed Rung last Thursday. “I look forward to hearing from you.”