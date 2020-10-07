By year's end, the turnpike toll booths at Exit 11 in Merrimack will be a memory.
The Executive Council on Wednesday approved a $578,000 contract to demolish them. Busby Construction Co. of Atkinson was the lower of two bids for the work, which will be paid for through turnpike toll revenues.
Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan noted the cost was $22,000 or 4 percent above the state’s estimate for the job. The offer was “reasonable” and would avoid higher costs if the state had to send out for new bids, she said.
Executive Councilor Debora Pignatelli, D-Nashua, said the contract ends a campaign she started when she first became a councilor in 2004.
“I have tried for 16 years to one way or another zero out these tolls. I get to cross off a huge item off my bucket list that has been there for 16 years,” Pignatelli said at the council meeting, which was held at the New Hampshire National Guard training complex auditorium in Pembroke.
Last November, the council unanimously voted to eliminate charging tolls at these north and southbound ramps for motorists who enter or exit the F.E. Everett Turnpike.
This came a month after state transportation officials said they were considering ending staffing at toll booths on Exits 10 and 11 because it cost the state more money to collect tolls than what was being generated.
State officials said at the time that manned tolls at Exit 11 were costing the system 93 cents for every 50-cent toll they were receiving.
Until the council acted, these tolls were not going to end until 2024 at the earliest because that was when bonds used to build ramp the tolls at all three exits in Merrimack would finally be paid off.
At the behest of town officials, the Legislature in the late-1980s voted to widen the turnpike through town and to expand Continental Boulevard right off the exit to help attract Digital Equipment Corp. and other industrial businesses that brought thousands of jobs into the community.
For more than a decade, lawmakers from both political parties have maintained Merrimack has borne a greater toll burden than any other community in the state.
In 2014, the Legislature voted to eliminate the toll at Exit 12 (Bedford Road).
Ramp tolls remain at Exit 10, the exit used to get to Fidelity Investments, Merrimack Premium Outlets and several major businesses including Anheuser-Busch.