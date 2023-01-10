State Rep. Cassandra Levesque, D-Barrington, left, listens to testimony on her bill to ban marriage for anyone under 18. The three-term legislators has spent five years working on this cause and last year helped lobby for Massachusetts to become the seventh state to outlaw child marriage.
CONCORD -- A tearful state Rep. Maria Perez, D-Milford, told her story Tuesday of a forced marriage and domestic abuse at age 16 to help convince the Legislature to outlaw marriages for anyone under 18.
A native of El Salvador, Perez said her father raped her at age 5, and her family sold her to a U.S. citizen who repeatedly beat and “imprisoned” her for years.
“I didn’t know the language; I didn’t know my rights. I was a prisoner for many years,” Perez told the House Children and Family Law Committee.
When she became pregnant at 22 with her second child, Perez said her now ex-husband and mother forced her to have tubal ligation surgery so she could have no more children.
“When I later married the love of my life, my (current) husband, it was so hard for me to tell him I was unable to have any kids with him,” said a sobbing Perez.
But state Rep. Jess Edwards, R-Auburn, said this bill (HB 34) is an assault on the institution and could lead to more abortions as young girls who become pregnant will have few options if they are unable to get married.
“We go from a state where we say Live Free or Die to a state where we eliminate a right to follow up on their natural biology,” Edwards said. “I think this turns out to be a pro-abortion bill.”
Rep. Cassandra Levesque, D-Barrington, has worked for five years on this issue, convincing lawmakers in 2018 to raise the legal age of marriage from 13 for girls and 14 for boys, respectively, to 16.
Couples who are 16 or 17 in the state can only marry with parental permission and it requires the approval of a family court judge.
Levesque said studies confirm teen couples are more likely to become divorced and older men often coerce young girls into getting married to gain asylum in this country.
“Child marriage is insidious and it affects generations,” Levesque said. “The reality is they do not know the situations they are going to get into.”
House Committee Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said the problems with 16- and 17-year-old brides were the same ones that inflict young women who are 18 and older.
“This proves there are bad people doing bad things,” Pearson said.
Levesque responded, “It helps them fight back against who have been doing wrong to them.”
Teens can't hire divorce lawyers
In support, Rep. Peter Petrigno, D-Milford, pointed out a 16-year-old married girl cannot sign a legal contract on her own to file for divorce.
Rep. Edwards said he would support amending this bill to change the law and allow anyone over 16 to hire a divorce attorney.
House GOP leaders have consistently opposed this idea and in recent years have maintained so few teens get married in New Hampshire that the bill is not necessary.
In the past three years there were 10 marriages of 17-year-olds in the state and none in 2020.
When Levesque first promoted the idea as part of a Girl Scout project in 2017, New Hampshire would have been the first state to ban marriage under 18.
Since then seven states have followed suit by adopting a marriage ban under 18, including Massachusetts last year.
While many states, including New Hampshire, have restrictions on younger teens who marry, California and eight other states have no limitations at all.