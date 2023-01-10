Campaign to ban child marriage kicks off 2023 session
Buy Now

State Rep. Cassandra Levesque, D-Barrington, left, listens to testimony on her bill to ban marriage for anyone under 18.  The three-term legislators has spent five years working on this cause and last year helped lobby for Massachusetts to become the seventh state to outlaw child marriage.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- A tearful state Rep. Maria Perez, D-Milford, told her story Tuesday of a forced marriage and domestic abuse at age 16 to help convince the Legislature to outlaw marriages for anyone under 18.

A native of El Salvador, Perez said her father raped her at age 5, and her family sold her to a U.S. citizen who repeatedly beat and “imprisoned” her for years.