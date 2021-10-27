CONCORD — Town officials in Milford are asking the state Ballot Law Commission for permission to use different voting machines than the ones most commonly used in New Hampshire cities and towns for elections over the past two decades.
The Milford Board of Selectmen recently voted, 5-0, to ask the BLC if it could use ImageCast voting machines at its elections, starting next March with races for town offices.
Officials said they have concerns about “the long-term availability” of parts and programming for the AccuVote machines now widely in use around the state. They made no mention of the issues with the machines’ accuracy, which was challenged after the 2020 election.
“We feel that Milford provides an excellent environment to test alternative tabulators,” Town Administrator John Shannon said in his request to the BLC.
“Milford’s elections are safe, secure and trustworthy.”
The request is the only item on the agenda for the BLC meeting Friday morning in Concord.
Both the AccuVote and ImageCast machines are optical scanners that automatically read the impressions that voters make on paper ballots.
AccuVote machines are used in most communities, including Windham, where a major vote discrepancy between the machine count and the hand recount occurred in the November 2020 election.
A forensic audit determined the main cause of the discrepancy wasn’t the AccuVote machines, but rather a separate folding machine that put a crease in many absentee ballots that were read incorrectly.
Auditors: AccuVote machines OK
In its final report, the three-person forensic audit team said AccuVote machines remain acceptable to use but stressed the importance of ensuring the machines are properly maintained.
In a joint letter, Milford Town Moderator Pete Basiliere and Town Clerk Joan Dargie backed the town’s request.
“While the AccuVote machines are highly accurate, we are concerned about the long-term availability of parts and programming,” they wrote. “With the commission’s approval, we will have four elections before the 2024 Presidential Primary to work with the new tabulators.”
Dargie was one of a few dozen local election officials who volunteered to help with the forensic audit of Windham ballots.
The ImageCast machine is made by Dominion Voting Systems of Denver and is sold, serviced and maintained by LHS Associates of Salem.
LHS also services the AccuVote machines for communities that use them here.
After the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump sharply criticized Dominion voting machines, maintaining they contributed to fraud that cost him the election. The company last summer filed a defamation lawsuit against conservative media outlets for their coverage of this issue.
Dominion did not make the AccuVote machines but purchased the technology in 2010.
“While mechanical parts are available from LHS, the Windows XP operating system that the two-decade-old AccuVote programming software uses to produce ballots is no longer maintained by Microsoft,” Basiliere and Dargie wrote.