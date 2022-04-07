CONCORD — Advocates seeking to increase the voting participation of residents on the purchase of a mobile home park faced no opposition during its final public hearing Thursday.
Back in February, a state Senate committee took hours of combative testimony over the original bill (SB 210) that Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, had proposed.
But Bradley and Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester came up with a compromise that won over many past opponents, including the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund and New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
“We felt such a substantial decision should be made by a larger group of residents,” Soucy said.
The law now permits a cooperative to be formed even if only a third of its residents sign up as members.
The purchase can go forward with just a vote of a quorum of that smaller minority.
At Bear View Crossing in Allenstown, this meant in 2019 it took only 68 votes to form the cooperative and approve a $20 million sale of the park that has more than 300 residents.
Louise Rideout said the deal required every resident pay a $300 fee to become a member before they could vote on the sale.
Those residents who failed to pay the fee have to pay an additional $200 a month in land rent, she said.
The amended bill would limit the cost to vote on a sale to be no more than $5.
Anyone who decided not to become a member could be charged an additional $20 in monthly rent.
Voting standard in original bill taken out
The original bill would have required 51% of residents to vote on a sale. This was taken out of the bill.
Community Loan Fund executive Tara Reardon said that standard was unreasonable and would bring to a halt any Resident-Owned Communities (ROCs) in the future.
The amended bill requires a majority of those voting to confirm a sale, but for the first time it would require residents to be allowed to vote by absentee ballot on the sale.
“I’m really excited this bill is here,” Rideout said. “This would be a great first step.”
New Hampshire was a trendsetter 37 years ago when it created a process for residents of a mobile home park to band together and, as a cooperative, buy the land on which their homes sit.
These 142 ROCs today comprise 8,500 homes, and none has ever reverted to private ownership.
Reardon said the fees in the Bear View project were much greater than any other ROC, and most of these sales went through without controversy.