CONCORD — Some mobile home residents say it’s unfair that the law empowers a minority of residents to make the decision to buy a trailer park, and then saddle all the residents with higher ongoing costs.
But leaders from among the state’s 140 resident-owned communities (ROCs) said a bill (SB 210) to require greater resident participation in land purchases would lead to only predatory hedge fund investors buying parks in the future.
New Hampshire was a trendsetter 38 years ago when it created a process for residents of a mobile home park to band together and, as a cooperative, buy the land on which their homes sit.
These ROCs today comprise 8,500 homes, and none has ever reverted to private ownership.
Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said his reform bill would require 51% of a park’s residents vote to start the process to make a future purchase.
“The problem is not with ROCs. The problem is not trying to make affordable housing. The problem is creating a broad coalition and no exclusionary statutes,” Bradley told the Senate Commerce Committee Tuesday.
The law now permits a cooperative to be formed even if only a third of residents sign up as members.
The purchase can go forward with just a vote of a quorum of that smaller minority.
At Bear View Crossing in Allenstown, this meant in 2019 it took only 68 votes to form the cooperative among more than 300 residents.
Louise Rideout said the deal required every resident to pay a $300 fee to become a member before they could vote on the sale.
Those residents who failed to pay the fee have to pay an additional $200 a month in land rent, she said.
“Think of future sales with better participation of the homeowners. Think about how strong that would be,” Rideout said. “We shouldn’t have to pay to vote.”
Rideout and other residents said the Community Loan Fund that provides financing for cooperatives charges too much in fees and doesn’t deliver enough in technical assistance.
“Why is the lender fighting this bill? Follow the money,” Rideout said.
Tara Reardon, the Community Loan Fund’s director of the resident-owned communities program, said state law gives only 60 days to solicit residents to make a bid to buy a park once the current owner gives notice of an intent to sell.
Few residents get involved, and it’s not uncommon for a small number to champion formation of the co-op, she said.
“How many of you would be elected if it took half of all the residents to choose you? Probably none,” said Reardon, a former House member.
“Why are we thinking about bringing this successful program to an end? Are there sometimes disgruntled residents? Sure,” Reardon said. “Bear View is a dysfunctional community. One board doesn’t like the other board. They are messy little democracies all by themselves.”
Elliot Berry of New Hampshire Legal Assistance said he worked with a couple of activists in the 1980s to block converting a Milford trailer park into a condominium complex. It remains a successful cooperative today.
“A small group of motivated people is usually the catalyst for change,” Berry said.
The $200-per-month fee paid by non-members at Bear View is excessive, Berry said, but the answer is to correct that extreme, not to change the law.
David Kirsch, president of the Brookside Mobile Home Park in Hill, said only six of 21 residents were involved in that co-op’s purchase last September.
“You are here to represent people. Put people over profit,” Kirsch said.
Lobbyist and former Senate majority leader Bob Clegg of Hudson, speaking against the measure, said he once was a minority owner in a development group that privately purchased a mobile home park.
“This is great for the developer. I would never clear out a park again because I saw what happened, but that’s what this bill will create. We have always been on the side of the residents.”
Among other bill opponents were the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority, Dartmouth Hitchcock Health and the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
The N.H. Manufactured Housing Association backed Bradley’s bill.
“Residents are not getting any assistance,” said Karen Soucy, the group’s executive director. “The actions that are occurring are a black eye to the face of this industry.”