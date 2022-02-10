CONCORD — Two New Hampshire women whose pregnancies were doomed by fatal fetal defects came down on opposite sides of the debate Thursday over repealing New Hampshire’s ban on abortions after 24 weeks.
In 2005, Michelle Foisy learned something was wrong with her baby Kayla in an ultrasound at 21 weeks, which revealed the unborn fetus was missing one heart chamber and had little brain tissue.
She and her husband, Ryan, had to act fast as health care providers weren’t performing late-term abortions.
Without pain medication, she delivered Kayla, who weighed 14 ounces and didn’t survive outside the womb.
“I wanted to feel the pain I knew she would never have the chance to feel,” a sobbing Foisy told the House Judiciary Committee, supporting repeal of the abortion ban or at least an exception for fetal anomalies like her case.
“When you think of why this exception is important of this bill, I hope you think of Kayla.”
But Catherine Peternel, a Wolfeboro mother of four, supports the abortion ban and celebrated bringing into the world Samuel, who also had fetal defects and died soon after birth.
“I can’t imagine choosing to abort him and never having the chance to deliver and hold him,” she said.
Peternel said her maternal grandmother unsuccessfully urged her mother to abort her.
At 21, Peternel said she had her own unplanned pregnancy and put that child up for adoption.
“She is living a full life, now 32 and married with three children,” Peternel said.
Point-counterpoint
Over more than six hours, the House panel took testimony in Representatives Hall on three proposals: one to repeal the ban (HB 1673), one to prevent further abortion restrictions (HB 1674) and a proposed amendment to the Constitution (CACR 18) that if approved would ask voters if they would support abortion on demand.
This came one day after anti-abortion legislators and their supporters pushed to pass three bills containing further restrictions on legal abortions.
The debate remains fierce and is likely to become a major campaign theme for Democrats, who oppose the ban passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by Gov. Chris Sununu last summer.
But the political die was cast for this session last week, when the state Senate, largely along partisan lines, rejected attempts to adopt exceptions to the ban and to strike criminal penalties for doctors who perform abortions after 24 weeks.
Instead, the Senate approved an amendment (SB 399) that tweaks the abortion ban law to limit a mandate that required an ultrasound before all abortions.
The change makes clear the ultrasound requirement is limited to those times when a doctor has reason to believe a fetus could be 24 weeks old.
Kayla Montgomery, executive vice president of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, said her organization is following the current law and requiring ultrasounds before all abortions.
State Sen. Becky Whitley, D-Hopkinton, said the U.S. Supreme Court this summer could repeal or scale back the legal protections for abortion granted in the 1973 landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.
“I am truly terrified what abortion access looks like across the country and in our home state,” Whitley said.
“This is ultimate government overreach and to me it feels dystopian.”
Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New York all have enshrined in law the kinds of abortion protections Whitley sought.
A ‘moderate’ ban
Leaders of Cornerstone Action and New Hampshire Right to Life said the state’s ban was “moderate.” They also said a super-majority of states have outlawed late-term abortions.
Reversing the ban “would move New Hampshire backwards,” said NHRTL President Jason Hennessey.
“Who is more vulnerable than someone who can’t run, hit back or even scream for help?”
“I have not heard any one on the other side dispute that the vast majority of lethal abnormalities are detected significantly earlier than the end of the second trimester,” said Ian Hewitt, general counsel for Cornerstone Action.
He said the state shouldn’t make law based on a “handful of exceptional cases.”
Dr. Danielle T. Albushies, a Bedford OB-GYN, said fetal anomalies are rare but can go undetected until the anatomy is examined by ultrasound after 20 weeks.
“It is very possible a woman and her family are faced with a fetal abnormality at or beyond 24 weeks,” she said.
The House panel is expected to meet next Friday to make recommendations on these abortion bills.