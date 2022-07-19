CONCORD — New Hampshire will soon be eligible to receive $70 million in additional federal broadband support, the third phase of its nation-leading initiative to expand high-speed internet service to all rural areas of the state.
Officials confirmed that New Hampshire would be in line for this money once the U.S. Treasurer approves the Broadband Matching Grant Initiative Program.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell provided this update as he asks the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee to accept the initial $50 million broadband grant, which the Biden administration approved last June. The panel meets Friday.
New Hampshire was one of the first four states to receive approval as the Biden administration begins to spend $10 billion on broadband as part of the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021, which was to provide COVID-19 relief. Virginia, West Virginia and Louisiana were the other states given early money.
The $50 million comes through the Capital Projects Fund, and is expected to help 15,000 residences and businesses, representing about half of the places in New Hampshire still lacking high-speed internet.
The state over time could receive up to $222 million through this initiative in time, said U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), a member of the Rural Broadband Task Force.
About 5% of New Hampshire residents live in areas with minimal broadband service, and about 63% of Granite Staters live in areas with only one internet service provider, according to the latest surveys.
During the pandemic, amid a great reliance on remote learning with schools shuttered, New Hampshire pumped $13 million of federal CARES Act funds into broadband projects, connecting nearly 4,500 previously unserved households.
Gov. Chris Sununu had called for spending $30 million, but settled for the smaller amount because the projects had to be fully underway by the end of 2021. Then last year, Sununu signed bipartisan legislation (SB 85) for a matching grants program that put the state in an early position to receive federal support.
Caswell said the first priority is to spend about $800,000 to carefully detail all the areas with no or subpar service.
“The state of New Hampshire has determined the best way to provide ISPs (Internet Service Providers), municipalities and the public a view of unserved locations in the state is though a comprehensive mapping,” Caswell said.
These dollars will expire if not spent by 2026, so Caswell said the state is hiring third-party consultants rather than contract staff to carry out the job.
Other grants for rents, parks, maintenance, licensing
The broadband grant is just one of more than $120 million in ARPA grants coming before the House-Senate fiscal committee during its July meeting.
The state has received its latest allotment of rental assistance, and the state will use this $34 million to network with the state Housing Finance Authority and the five community action partnerships. This had been a sore point for Sununu, who had charged that the Biden administration reneged on its promise to give the state $70 million from this program. At that time, the Biden administration said once the state spent 75% of its first grant amount, New Hampshire would receive this latest $34 million allotment.
Administrative Services Commissioner Charles Arlinghaus said it would use $20 million in deferred maintenance to provide air quality, heating and air conditioning upgrades in its older buildings. The state has $280 million in projects worthy of this support, he said. In 2021, the state got $24 million in federal grants for this purpose.
Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart said a priority expense to be addressed by $4 million in ARPA grants for state parks will be improvements to help the state mark the 400th anniversary of the 1623 settlement of Portsmouth by Europeans. This will help pay for renovations to Fort Stark, Fort Constitution, the White Island Lighthouse and Wentworth Coolidge Mansion, Stewart said.
There will be enough money left over to make improvements in other historic structures across the state, including Weeks State Park, Rhododendron State Park, the Northern Rail Trail and Nansen Ski Jump, he said.
The Office of Information Technology will use nearly $4 million in ARPA grants to create a new, more effective, online occupational licensing system. The Office of Professional Licensure & Certification now oversees nearly 200,000 working in the state or about 15% of the population.
“An expedited licensing process is critical to ensure continuity of care for New Hampshire patients,” IT Commissioner Denis Goulet said.