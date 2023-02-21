CONCORD — Private and not-for-profit developers and advocates urged a state Senate panel Tuesday to embrace a $65 million package to expand affordable housing, build more homeless shelter beds and provide a new tax credit to encourage conversion of historic buildings into residential dwellings.
Gov. Chris Sununu last week got out in front of the legislation (SB 231) with his two-year state budget message that called for spending surplus on a $30 million addition to his Invest NH program for new housing and a $25 million deposit into the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority’s Affordable Housing Fund.
Last year, Sununu took $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to create Invest NH.
The state already committed $50 million to bring more than 1,500 housing units on the market over the next 18 months, including 1,000 units affordable for families that make no more than 80% of the adjusted median income.
In Manchester, that translates to $71,450 a year for a family of four.
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said there were 150 qualified developers for the first round with only 30 getting grants.
“I can almost guarantee you we will have those resources put in place in a very short period of time” if this money is approved, Caswell said.
Andrew Winter with Twin Pines Housing Trust is working on one of those projects to build 60 rental units across the street from New London Hospital, which faces the chronic workforce shortage hitting health care.
“These units are vitally important to filling those positions,” Winter said.
State Sen. Dan Innis, R-Webster, the bill’s prime sponsor, outlined the rest of his proposal to the Senate Finance Committee for $10 million in spending for homeless programs along with a credit to allow anyone to claim 65% of contributions they make to a historic preservation project as a credit against what they would owe in state business taxes.
“Across the state, there is older infrastructure that could be repurposed and developed into housing,” Sununu said in a letter in support.
Bill would more than double state homeless aid
Currently, the state pays only $8 a day in support for homeless shelters and program operators said costs to support them are at least $45 a day.
The bill would set aside $8 million in state support for homeless beds and $2 million to spend on helping families avoid evictions.
This would increase state support for shelters to $20 a day and pay for 573 more shelter beds in the state, according to Melissa Hatfield, bureau chief for the Bureau of Housing Supports in the Department of Health and Human Services.
Erin George-Kelly, Waypoint’s director of homeless youth and young adult services, said national studies conclude that as many as 5,000 young adults in New Hampshire are without permanent housing yet there are only 20 beds are dedicated to homeless youth, 14 in Manchester and six in Claremont.
“This prevents the next generation of young people spending a large part of their time living on the street,” George-Kelly said.
Elissa Margolin, director of Housing Action New Hampshire, asked senators to consider even more in homeless aid, noting HHS requested $24 million in its budget proposal to Sununu over the next two years.
She also urged the Legislature to change the requirement of Invest NH and to compel developers to keep housing units affordable for at least 20 years; the current limit is five years.
The shorter period “lends to a flip of the property,” Margolin said.
While the state lacks enough homeless shelter beds, advocates and their clients face a further squeeze because those living in state-subsidized hotels will no longer have that rental once this winter is over.
Jessica Margeson with the Granite State Organizing Project in Manchester, said one evicted tenant she worked with needed nine months to get approval for an apartment in her price range.
“Many people have signed onto higher rent while they were receiving emergency assistance” during the pandemic, Margeson said. “They now have higher rents that they no longer can afford.”
Currently, 36 states have their own tax credits that support converting historic buildings into housing.
Several supporters said a federal tax credit is “cumbersome” and not workable for small projects and that was why many states have created their own incentive.
Arron Sturgis, president of Preservation Timber Framing in Berwick, Maine, has done preservation projects in both states and said they add economic value while protecting community assets.
“The adaptable rehab of these buildings can be affordable and economical,” Sturgis said.