Developers, advocates endorse $65 mil. housing package
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell, inset, testified Tuesday for a $65 million package for more affordable housing and shelter beds before the Senate Finance Committee.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Private and not-for-profit developers and advocates urged a state Senate panel Tuesday to embrace a $65 million package to expand affordable housing, build more homeless shelter beds and provide a new tax credit to encourage conversion of historic buildings into residential dwellings.

Gov. Chris Sununu last week got out in front of the legislation (SB 231) with his two-year state budget message that called for spending surplus on a $30 million addition to his Invest NH program for new housing and a $25 million deposit into the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority’s Affordable Housing Fund.