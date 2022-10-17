More work needed for transparency bill on disciplining docs
James Potter, at right, executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, spoke to a subcommittee Monday looking at whether to seek legislation to require more public disclosure of disciplinary actions or malpractice settlements regarding New Hampshire physicians.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — The state Board of Medicine would investigate any complaint that results in the loss of a doctor’s privileges and inform the public of its findings, according to a draft legislative proposal.

All health care providers would have to report to the medical board any actions taken to limit or suspend a doctor’s privileges.

