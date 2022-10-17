CONCORD — The state Board of Medicine would investigate any complaint that results in the loss of a doctor’s privileges and inform the public of its findings, according to a draft legislative proposal.
All health care providers would have to report to the medical board any actions taken to limit or suspend a doctor’s privileges.
But lawmakers need more time to parse out what would trigger public disclosure about physician discipline or settlement of a malpractice lawsuit, said House Health and Human Services Committee Chairman Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead.
“I want to protect the doctor and hospital when they provide quality medicine. I want to protect the public when they don’t,” Pearson told reporters after a subcommittee meeting Monday.
Later he added, “We have to find that right spot in the middle.”
The Joint Oversight Committee on Health and Human Services will discuss the topic at its Oct. 28 meeting, said Pearson, who also chairs the panel.
In the meantime, a group of four legislators will meet informally to work on the language, he said.
Pearson hopes that by month’s end the subject matter of a proposed bill for the 2023 session will be filed. Legislators will have until Nov. 22 to flesh out the details, he said.
The committee’s review began after The Boston Globe reported on a string of malpractice claims against prominent Catholic Medical Center heart surgeon Yvon Baribeau.
Massachusetts’ Board of Registration in Medicine listed 20 malpractice payouts by Baribeau in New Hampshire from 1999 to 2021.
But Baribeau’s profile on New Hampshire’s licensing website showed a clean record.
CMC administrators have defended their handling of the Baribeau case and hired a Pittsburgh firm to do an independent review of the hospital’s policies and procedures regarding physician discipline.
State law does not allow the New Hampshire Board of Medicine to post information about malpractice settlements and hospital employment disciplinary actions on a doctor’s online licensure verification page unless the board has taken disciplinary action in response to the information.
The Union Leader reported that at least 29 New Hampshire doctors made payments in connection with alleged malpractice cases in New Hampshire. More than 50 other Granite State doctors made malpractice payments for cases in other states, including Massachusetts.
Dr. Emily Baker, president of New Hampshire’s Board of Medicine, said it was not aware of Baribeau’s payouts.
Support for bigger budget
Rep. Jeffrey Salloway, D-Lee, a retired college professor in health management, on Monday presented a draft that spelled out in broad strokes what such a bill would address. “It’s just a starting point,” he said.
Any legislation should include more money for the medical board to support a website that would publicly disclose these disciplinary matters, he said.
During Monday’s meeting, Holly Haines, a Manchester trial lawyer who represents victims of alleged medical malpractice, said the Legislature should add a fee in the physician licensing process to support the medical board’s oversight.
By contrast, an annual fee that all lawyers pay each year goes toward the budget of a disciplinary review committee that investigates complaints brought against lawyers.
Haines said the state medical board takes complaints brought by hospitals or individual doctors more seriously than those that patients bring .
“It seems the Board of Medicine has different treatment” depending on the author of the complaint, Haines said.
James Potter, executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said state law already requires hospitals to report within 30 days to the medical board any “adverse action” taken against a doctor.
The misconduct being reported must rise to a level that could result in further discipline by the medical board or has led to the doctor’s voluntary resignation.
The state Office of Professional Licensing and Certification has on staff investigators that look into complaints brought against doctors, Potter said.
“When physicians get this (state investigation) letter, this is one of the most traumatizing things they will go through, albeit (other than) losing a patient,” Potter said.