CONCORD — A move to alter the state’s ban on conversion therapy, which seeks to “fix” residents who are gay, lesbian or transgender failed badly in the House of Representatives Wednesday.
A House Republican-led committee last week endorsed a bill (HB 1077) meant to invite counselors to work with people who have conflicted feelings about their gender identity as long as it’s not “against their will.”
But opponents moved quickly to table that bill, and the House agreed, 197-147.
The move all but kills this cause entirely. That’s because, in just a week, it will take a two-thirds super-majority vote just to take this bill off the table to discuss it.
On a related topic, social conservatives stumbled a second time when the House killed legislation to permit local school boards to limit youth sports teams to members of the same biological sex (HB 1180).
A move to pass an amended form of the bill failed on a 170-170 vote after House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, declined to break the tie and pass it.
The House then voted to table this one, 175-167.
Rep. Joe Alexander, R-Goffstown, said the ban on conversion therapy only took effect in 2019, and should be allowed to work.
“Any attempt to clarify the ban is an attempt to roll the ban back,” Alexander said.
House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee Chairman and Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, said there’s no support for conversion therapy, but several counselors said the existing law was so vague they stopped seeing juveniles because many have mixed feelings about their gender identity.
“The amendment significantly rewrites the bill to make it compassionate and fair, straight across the board,” Pearson said, adding he received emails from gay residents who “thanked me for this compassion.”
Troy Stevenson is campaign manager of the West Hollywood, Calif.-based, Trevor Project, which bills itself as the world’s suicide prevention group for LGBTQ+ individuals.
The House GOP plan was the “first of its kind” of any legislative body in the country to try this method of amending a conversion therapy ban.
“This sends a message to LGBTQ+ youth in New Hampshire and across the country that a body like this didn’t take away protections that had already been given to you,” Stevenson said.
When Pearson’s committee endorsed his rewrite last week, 13-7, two House Democrats joined in support, including Rep. Gerri Cannon, D-Somersworth, one of the two transgender lawmakers in state history elected in 2018.
But Cannon backed the move to table or kill this bill. Rep. Jean Jeudy of Manchester was the only one of 161 Democrats who wanted to keep the bill alive.
Alexander and 35 other House Republicans joined to support the tabling motion.
Medical groups label it ‘junk science’
The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Counselors Association, American Psychiatric Association, American Psychological Association and the American Medical Association all have judged conversion therapy to be “junk science” and urged policymakers to outlaw it.
Nearly four years ago, New Hampshire followed suit with its law, joining 20 states, including the entire Northeast except for Pennsylvania, that now ban the practice.
Rep. Joshua Query is chairman of the House LGBTQ+ Caucus.
“The reality is this: conversion therapy doesn’t work, it has been disproven time and time again, and it is connected to higher risks of depression, anxiety, drug use, homelessness, and suicide,” Query said.
A broad coalition of civil rights groups opposed it, including the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, GLAD and the New Hampshire Stonewall Democrats.
Cornerstone Action, a leading socially-conservative group, had endorsed it.
Fiscally conservative groups such as Americans for Prosperity and the New Hampshire Liberty Alliance had declined to take a position, which likely allowed more GOP members to come out against it.