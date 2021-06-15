The state primary election would be changed from September to early August in 2024 if a plan embraced Tuesday by House and Senate leaders earns legislators' support and overcomes Gov. Chris Sununu's opposition.
The governor has suggested that holding the state primary in the middle of the summer could depress voter turnout.
“We have a very unique system here in New Hampshire. I am not for moving the primary,” Sununu said last month.
Secretary of State Bill Gardner has been a longtime advocate of the September primary date.
Advocates maintain that moving the primary would bring New Hampshire in line with the rest of the country. Thirty-one states hold primaries before the end of June every election year.
Only two states — Delaware and Louisiana — have later primary dates than New Hampshire, whose 2020 primary was Sept. 8. For more than a century, the state has always held it on the second Tuesday of September.
The conference committee voted unanimously Tuesday to move the primary up to the first Tuesday in August.
The House had passed a bill (HB 98) moving the primary to the fourth Tuesday in June, and the Senate had set the date at the second Tuesday in August.
State Rep. Fenton Groen, R-Rochester, said House members were willing to accept an August date, one week earlier than the Senate measure.
“This gives another seven days when a winning candidate has time to consolidate their support after winning a primary,” Groen said.
House leaders had wanted to apply the change next year, but senators said it was unlikely the redistricting process could be completed in time.
“Doing this in the middle of redistricting, I think this will just be a disaster,” said Sen. Regina Birdsell, R-Hampstead.
The pandemic significantly delayed completion of the 2020 Census. States will not receive until late September the statistical information about population changes they need to begin the redistricting of legislative districts.
Altering ward lines
Meanwhile, cities have to make changes in their own ward boundaries based on the Census. In Manchester, this requires a change in the city charter, which city voters must adopt.
Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said a decade ago the lawsuit challenging the redistricting plans took only a month to conclude before the state Supreme Court.
House leaders had proposed to make the change apply to the 2022 election, unless Secretary of State Gardner decided the redistricting delay made that impractical.
Senators opposed that idea.
“Changing the date by one individual -- that is something I am not comfortable about right now,” Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy said.
Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, urged the House Election Laws panel to keep monitoring the redistricting process, and if it goes smoothly, the House group could bring up a bill early next year to apply the change to the 2022 election.
“I am not opposed to having this happen in 2022 (but) I am not willing to do that now,” Gray said.
City and town clerks opposed moving the primary to June, because it would create a candidate filing period in March, a busy time locally for town and school district meetings.
Third-party candidates also said such an early primary would give them much less time to collect enough signatures from registered voters to qualify to be on the November general election ballot.
Making this change would create a candidate filing period starting at the end of April or early May, officials said.