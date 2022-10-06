MPD gets grant to more quickly locate shots fired
Buy Now

The Manchester Police Dept. will use a federal grant to purchase technology that can within 60 seconds identification the location where gunshots are fired in the city. Here, a hole was found in a wood fence along with several shell casings outside 610 Grove St. where a juvenile was shot in the foot last January. The injury was non-life threatening, police said.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

MANCHESTER — A $300,000 federal grant will purchase new technology so the Manchester Police Department can identify the location of gunshots fired in the city within 60 seconds, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., has announced.

This earmarked grant that Pappas requested was within a federal budget bill the Congress passed last March. The Biden administration recently released funding for the MPD grant.