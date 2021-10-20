CONCORD — A legislative panel will over a two-week stretch next month propose, take public testimony and then complete work on redistricting plans for the New Hampshire House of Representatives, the state’s two congressional districts and county commissioners.
House Special Committee on Redistricting Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, said she designed the schedule after citizens across the state lobbied for public testimony about proposed maps to adjust election districts to deal with population shifts since the 2020 Census.
The panel hosted listening sessions in all 10 counties over the past month.
Along with seeking fair representation, a common theme from the public was a desire for public hearings once this panel presented maps.
The committee faces a Nov. 18 deadline to finalize recommendations on these redistricting bills that would then be voted on early during the 2022 session.
Griffin announced the committee will meet, likely in all-day work sessions, on Nov. 3 and 4 where members will present their proposed maps.
A bipartisan group on the committee agreed they should start Nov. 3, the day after municipal elections are held in many cities across the state.
She urged all 15 members to bring all proposals that the committee will consider.
The panel will then hold two public hearings in Representatives Hall at the State House to take testimony on all these maps.
The tentative dates for those hearings are Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10; the following day is Veterans Day, when the State House is closed.
The final step will be for the committee to meet in executive session and take final action on all proposals at meetings on Nov. 16 and, if necessary, on Nov. 17, Griffin said.
State Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, urged the committee to allow remote testimony at these public hearings due to the public’s concern about the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, Wilhelm said at least one of these meetings should be outside Concord and one should include evening hours so working families can more easily participate.
Griffin said the committee’s website permits anyone to submit testimony to the panel and it will accept and distribute all comments made in response to these hearings.
As for night meetings, Griffin said she had security concerns about holding hearings during those hours.
Lucas Meyer, chairman of 603 Going Forward, a Democratic Party-supportive interest group, praised the decision to provide public comment.
“This message came through loud and clear across the state, and we’re glad House leadership has heard it,” Meyer said.
While there’s been plenty of speculation, however, Meyer said no Republican has offered one map to achieve what state party leaders have identified as an overriding goal — to make the 1st Congressional District easier for a Republican to win.
Matt Mooshian, the advocacy and engagement coordinator for 603 Going Forward, also said there’s still too much secrecy regarding the process.
He noted the committee discussed in public Wednesday proposed maps for House seats for only two of 10 counties that Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, had created.
“If it isn’t any member of the committee drawing those maps, who is?” Mooshian said.
“We were promised an open process but it is clear the committee leadership prefers to maintain the corrupt status quo and work in secret, behind closed doors with politicians picking their voters.”
Griffin said she decided to give committee members next week off so all can concentrate on the maps they’ll present the following week.
During Wednesday’s meeting, McGuire said the goal is for every town that has at least the minimum number of residents, 3,344, to elect its own House member.
She said that’s not possible to do while creating House districts for each county that are all within 5% of the same population, plus or minus.
This deviation is the standard most likely to withstand a one-person, one-vote legal challenge.
“It’s a problem everywhere,” McGuire added.