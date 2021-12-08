Due to the COVID-19 surge, House Speaker Sherman Packard announced the House will open the 2022 session with three meetings at a Manchester hotel rather than at the State House. Here, Packard, right, shakes hands with House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton during a Hous session last spring at the N.H. Sportsplex in Bedford.
The New Hampshire House of Representatives will begin the 2022 legislative session next month by meeting three times at the DoubleTree hotel in downtown Manchester.
While some conservatives wanted to bring lawmakers to Representatives Hall in the State House, Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said that was not advisable due to the surge of COVID-19 in recent weeks.
“With hospitalizations at record levels and community transmission still high, the responsible thing to do is to maintain health and safety protocols for our legislators and hold off on returning to the House chamber, at least for now,” Packard said in a statement.
Public health precautions will be taken as they were when the House met at the University of New Hampshire’s Whittemore Center Arena in Durham during 2020, and the N.H. Sportsplex in Bedford during 2021, he said.
The sessions will take place Jan. 5-7 in the hotel’s exposition center, a 30,000-square-foot space that will allow for seating sections for lawmakers who wear masks and those who don’t wish to, Packard said.
The House leader noted the state Constitution requires lawmakers to convene for an initial session on the first Wednesday in January each year.
These three meetings are called to take up more than 170 bills left over from the 2021 session that committees worked on further during last summer and fall, along with 2021 bills that Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed.
Packard has maintained House rules don’t allow for legislators to attend sessions remotely.
House Democrats sued in federal court to let those with disabilities take part in House meetings online.
A federal judge ruled in Packard’s favor, but an appeals court disagreed and sent the case back for further arguments.
Packard said meeting at the Bedford sports arena next month wasn’t an option.
“They are an example of a business that answered the call to help our state government perform essential functions during unprecedented times,” Packard said.
“Thankfully for them, their regular business is back to what it was pre-pandemic. As a result, they no longer have the flexibility to host us for our multi-day event in January.”
Current plans call for House committees to meet in person for hearings on bills in the Legislative Office Building starting next month. Committee members may watch those sessions online, but they have to be in the committee room for any votes on legislation, officials said.