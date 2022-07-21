CONCORD — A new ombudsman will soon offer citizens a cheaper and quicker way to resolve Right-to-Know Law complaints against government agencies.

In response to concerns from some municipal lawyers, however, the new program will not give the individual “two bites of the apple” or a complete court appeal of an ombudsman’s decision.

Laurie Ortolano with Right to Know New Hampshire said it cost her and supporters nearly $150,000 to fight to get documents regarding an assessing scandal in Nashua. She lobbied for the bill to create an Right to Know Ombudsman that would be faster and cheaper for citizens than having to go to court to get access to records.
Frank Knaack, policy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire said creating an ombudsman to settle Right-to-Know Law complaints could improve the state's low ranking regarding access to public informaiton. 
A new ombudsman will soon be available to hear quicker and cheaper disputes between citizens and government agencies regarding access to public records. State Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, prevailed on supporters to accept a limited right of appeal for either side of these disputes that go to an ombudsman.