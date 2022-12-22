Co-Chairman Dick Swett, a Bow Democrat, left, and Brad Cook, a Manchester Republican, address reporters Thursday afternoon upon the releasing the final report of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence.
CONCORD — The final report of the Special Committee on Voter Confidence adopted Thursday concluded New Hampshire elections were free of significant fraud though it called for increased training and education of local poll workers.
Secretary of State David Scanlan praised the eight-person group’s “collegial” work and vowed to prioritize the most important of its 14 recommendations and implement them through his agency or with the support of the Legislature.
He stressed there was nothing in the report that “surprised me.”
“This was a model for others to follow. I hope we can continue this trend in the state of New Hampshire,” Scanlan said, noting polls after the midterm elections here last month showed growing voter confidence.
Committee Co-Chairman Brad Cook, a Manchester Republican, said the eight-month study confirmed state elections were run well with few “hiccups” that get corrected during recounts or further review as with the forensic audit after the 2020 election ballot that explained the discrepancy found in a state representative race in Windham.
The audit blamed the inaccurate result on Election Night on the town’s one-time use of a machine that created folds on many absentee ballots that the voting machines misread. A hand recount weeks later uncovered the error.
“What we did I think has a lot of substance to it and as the secretary of state said, it gives him plenty to do,” said Cook, who chairs the Ballot Law Commission.
Co-Chairman and former Democratic Congressman Dick Swett of Bow urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any concerns about how future elections play out.
“If you are not involved, get involved. If you are involved continue to be and if you see something, say something,” Swett said during a press conference at the State Archives Building in Concord.
“I think this is the beginning of a continuing conversation that I think can only redound to the benefit of the state.”
The report calls for lawmakers to approve greater use of nonpartisan, post-election audits, and concludes they lead to greater faith in election results.
The Legislature last spring adopted two new laws that for the first time required post-election audits in 10 state representative districts and put all paper ballots through a high-speed digital scanner to check the accuracy of the count in three precincts after last September’s state primary election.
Committee member Ken Eyring, a co-founder of the conservative Government Integrity Project, was the lone member who did not sign the report.
Eyring told reporters he would submit his own recommendations for additions and subtractions to Scanlan next week.
“This is not about me or the fact that I didn’t vote yes to sign it,” Eyring said, praising the final product and expressing pride he had made contributions to it. “I believe there are other things that can and should go into the report.”
Several voting rights advocates said Eyring succeeded in watering down some of the report’s language.
They criticized his insistence that it include an attachment to it containing a detailed summary of public testimony including unproven claims about New Hampshire elections.
“The report fails to completely shut down conspiracy theories and even advances some dangerous mistruths about our election system,” said Matt Mooshian, advocacy director with 603 Forward, a liberal special interest group.
“Eyring’s participation on this committee continued to drag this report towards misinformation, and weakened the final product.”
McKenzie St. Germain, director with the Campaign for Voting Rights, urged Scanlan to get behind reform proposals such as using federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant money to help cities and towns replace their aging, electronic voting machines.
Rep. Laura Telerski, D-Nashua, is sponsoring a 2023 bill that would repeal the existing law that doesn’t allow the state to annually spend more than 1/12th of the HAVA fund’s state surplus that is more than $10 million.
“As the New Hampshire Campaign for Voting Rights has said time and time again, New Hampshire can and must do a better job of supporting voters and local election officials,” St. Germain said.
“The secretary of state and Legislature must take the findings and recommendations to improve voter access and election modernization seriously in the coming years to make much needed upgrades to our elections.”
Cook noted the committee had no authority to bring about unilateral change and as a result could only make suggestions.
“We do say in the report in a catchall recommendation that if it costs more money to make our elections more secure and better, then the Legislature and local communities should spend the money,” Cook added.
They did make referrals about claims that election laws were broken to Attorney General John Formella’s office, Swett said.
The other members on this Scanlan-picked panel, split evenly by party, were former Democratic state Sens. Jim Splaine of Portsmouth and Amanda Merrill of Durham, Concord Republican Committee Chairman Andrew Georgevits, Franklin Democratic City Councilor Olivia Zink and ex-GOP state Rep. Douglass Teschner of Haverhill.