Aldermen on Tuesday rejected a proposal that would have allowed voters to decide how members of the Nashua Police Commission are appointed.
The board voted 8-6 against asking voters in November to decide whether the governor and Executive Council should continue to appoint members to the commission, or the appointments should be handled by the mayor and president of the Board of Aldermen.
“People need to know what they are voting on,” said Lori Wilshire, president of the Board of Aldermen.
She has created a committee to study the issue, gather input from the community, and vet the matter by approaching each ward in the city.
Despite Tuesday’s vote by aldermen, a citizen petition with 25 initial sponsors was formed and is still garnering the necessary votes for a second attempt at placing the matter on the upcoming ballot.
According to Wilshire, she asked Mayor Jim Donchess if he would stop the citizen petition and work with the committee.
“The following week we were informed that the petitions would move forward. Does this sound like a mayor who wants to work with the police department? Why is he in such a hurry to get this on the ballot?” Wilshire said in an email. “The upcoming election in November is the lowest turnout of any election, and to have such an important matter go to the smallest number of voters is probably not a coincidence.”
Donchess said Wednesday that he is pro-police, but stressed that residents have a right to vote on how the police commission is appointed. He questioned why a “very modest reform” is creating such a strong reaction, especially since every other police commission in the state is appointed locally and only one female has been appointed since the police commission’s inception in 1891. Nashua can do better, he said.
“The committee that was formed is unbalanced and unfair,” said Donchess, alleging it is stacked with people who are adamantly opposed to local control.
If the committee was formed as a legitimate attempt to create consensus or a compromise, it would not have been stacked in the manner that it was and the committee would have been created when this issue was raised in May, said Donchess.
“This is being done to derail the petition drive,” said Donchess, who acknowledged that he has signed the petition, but is not one of the initial 25 sponsors.
Wilshire said there needs to be a more in-depth community conversation about the proposed police commission reform, which also includes a proposal to increase the number of commissioners from three to five.
Although aldermen rejected the proposal Tuesday, the board then agreed to table the matter, meaning it could potentially be revisited. The citizen petition, however, is still active and does leave the open placing the question on the November ballot.
“Most people don’t understand this issue, the reasons behind it or the long-term implications,” Chief Mike Carignan of the Nashua Police Department told aldermen on Tuesday. “ … It is recklessly being rushed, leaving no checks and balances, and that is dangerous and irresponsible.”
Carignan, who is opposed to changing how the commission is appointed, said he appreciates the formation of a committee to study the issue more.
“People of Nashua should be allowed to vote on this,” said Mike Valentine of Nashua.
There will be greater transparency and more vetting of candidates if the commissioners are appointed by local officials, he said.
“Change simply for the sake of change will always have unintended consequences,” said Jim Tollner, chairman of the Nashua Police Commission. Tollner, who is opposed to the proposed reform, said more time is necessary to discuss this important issue.