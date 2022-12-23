The first openly transgender person elected to the N.H. House of Representatives has resigned her position.
The Office of the House Clerk published notice Thursday that Rep. Stacie Marie Laughton, D-Nashua, who won reelection to her Ward 4 seat Nov. 8, had resigned.
House Clerk Paul Smith confirmed the resignation Friday, saying the House won’t take up the item until Jan. 4. At that time Laughton’s letter of resignation will become public.
On Thursday night, Laughton posted a video on Facebook announcing her resignation to friends, family and supporters.
“As of today, I’m no longer a state representative which is very disappointing, but I’m going to come back to it,” Laughton says in the video. “I will be attending mental health court and getting some counseling and trying to get my life back on track. I’m not perfect. Even in the future I still won’t be perfect but I will be a better version of myself and better able to handle situations that come my way. In two years, the next state election, I will run for state representative again.”
According to published reports, Laughton was arrested for stalking in September and again more recently.
Laughton, 36, was arrested on a warrant in Hudson on a stalking order charge and was being held at Valley Street jail in Manchester. She was released on Dec. 19, officials said.
Police accused Laughton of communicating with the victim on social media on Nov. 8.
She was also accused of stalking and harassment in late August, according to Nashua police.
After it became clear Laughton wasn’t present at the State House for the swearing in of House members on Organization Day earlier this month, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley called on Laughton to resign.
“After going back on her word to resign today, I call on Representative-Elect Laughton to resign immediately,” Buckley said in a statement. “The charges against Laughton are extremely serious and troubling and have no place in our state legislature or in our party.”
In her Facebook message, Laughton says she’s been “dealing with a lot.”
“I’m alive, I’m safe, I’m well,” Laughton says in the video. “I’m not suicidal, and just trying to get by every day with what I’ve been dealt. I don’t know what the future holds but I do know this -- there’s a lot of good opportunities out there for me to serve, and a lot of good opportunities for me to still stay connected with everyone and I plan to do that.”
Laughton was charged in 2021 on seven counts of misusing the state’s 911 system. She said someone was masquerading as her online.
In 2008, Laughton was convicted of conspiracy to commit credit card fraud while living in Laconia as a man.
After winning election in 2012, Laughton resigned after the felony conviction came to light.
And, in 2015, Laughton was sentenced to a suspended six-month jail term for reporting a bomb threat at a local hospital and voluntarily admitted herself to a mental health and addiction treatment facility in Vermont.
On Nov. 8, Laughton finished second in the race for three seats in Nashua Ward 4, the most Democratic ward in the city.